Leaked Pics Compare iPhone 8 Size to iPhone 7s and 7s Plus

Leaked photos compare iPhone 8 size to iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus

It’s a pretty safe bet we know what the still unconfirmed iPhone 8 will look like when it’s unveiled this fall, and now we have a better idea of how it stacks up size-wise with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Reports so far say the iPhone 8 will be about the same size as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in the leaked phone mold photos.

iPhone 8 Dummy Model Backs Up Embedded Display Touch ID Sensor

iPhone 8 production mockup backs up Touch ID embedded in the display

iPhone 8 mockups are popping up nearly daily, and the latest shows a physical model that’s in line with the designs we’ve been seeing over the past couple weeks. The model sports a glass front and back, vertical rear-facing camera lenses, but no Touch ID sensor on the back.

Bloomberg Backs Up iPhone 8 Big Screen Design Reports

Latest iPhone 8 leaks back up full screen design without a physical Home button

Another report is out saying the iPhone 8 will sport an almost bezel-free display, and this time it’s from Bloomberg. This one backs up what we’ve already heard: A bigger display in an iPhone 7-size body, curved glass edges, OLED, and no physical Home button.

New Images Show iPhone 8 with Touch ID in the Display

iPhone 8 rendering with Touch ID sensor and front-facing camera embedded in display

Apple reportedly has two iPhone 8 designs in the works: one with the Touch ID sensor on the back, and the other with it embedded in the display glass. Yesterday’s leak showed the backside Touch ID sensor, and today we get to see what the version with the sensor in the display looks like.

Leaked iPhone 8 Schematic, Apple's Diabetes Blood Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-13

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo

If the schematic that leaked today is real, Apple is putting the Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up their thoughts on rear-facing smartphone fingerprint sensors, plus they look at a report claiming Apple designed a blood glucose sensor that doesn’t require a finger prick.

First iPhone 8 Schematics Finally Leak, Maybe

Schematic supposedly from a Foxconn factory shows a schematic of the iPhone 8

The first of what claims to be an actual iPhone 8 schematic hit the web on Thursday showing a super-slim bezel for the display, and a Touch ID sensor on the back of the phone. Assuming the rendering is legit, the iPhone 8 will look a lot like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Apple Leaks iPhone 7 Features on Twitter

iPhone 7 on Twitter

Apple hasn’t officially announced the iPhone 7 yet at its “See you on the 7th” media event, but that didn’t stop the company from revealing some of its features on Twitter. The company’s Twitter feed is highlighting features like waterproofness, new cameras, stereo speakers, and longer battery life.