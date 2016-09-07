Part of the iOS boot code, called iBoot, was posted on GitHub yesterday for anyone to view—and without Apple’s permission. It’s the biggest leak Apple has ever faced.
iOS 11 GM Leaked, Apple Media Event Expectations - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-11
Jeff Butts, Dave Hamilton, and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on someone in Apple leaking iOS 11 gold master, plus they talk about what they expect to see at tomorrow’s “Let’s meet at our place” media event.
Leaked iPhone 8 Videos, Apple Pay's Potential Decline - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-14
Adam Christianson from The Maccast and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on supposed leaked videos showing the back casing from the iPhone 8, plus they talk about issues with Apple Pay at retailers.
Leaked Videos Show iPhone 8 Back Panels on Foxconn's Production Line
Starting off the week—or the day—with another iPhone 8 leak is pretty much the standard routine, and the latest comes in the form of a couple videos claiming to show the Foxconn production line where the new phones are being assembled.
Apple's HomePod Firmware, Coping with App Subscriptions - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-10
Jeff Butts and The Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to talk about what may be behind Apple’s HomePod firmware leak, plus they look at the growing number of service, entertainment, and app subscriptions they’re dealing with.
Leaked HomePod Firmware Reveals 4K Apple TV
It looks like the Apple TV is finally getting the feature John Martellaro has been hoping for: 4K TV support.
Apple's Controlled Information Flow, Woz Haters - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-10
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to to talk about the controlled flow of information out of Apple, plus they try to sort out why Apple fans bag on Steve Wozniak.
New Photo Pairs iPhone 8 Mockup and Already Available Screen Protector
This latest mockup shows just how thin the iPhone 8 display bezel may be.
Apple's War on Product Leaks, Teaming Up with Health Gorilla - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-20
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s ongoing fight to stop product leaks, plus they take a look at Apple’s partnership with Health Gorilla for unified medical record management and tracking.
Apple Manufacturing Partner Confirms iPhone 8 Wireless Charging
It seems Apple’s manufacturing partners are having a hard time with the concept of keeping secrets.
iPhone 7s, 7s Plus May Have iPhone 8-like Glass Back
Here’s a new twist on this fall’s iPhone lineup: The iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will reportedly have a glass back, too, just like the rumored iPhone 8.
New Report Claims iPhone 8 Bigger, Thicker, Heavier than iPhone 7
A new rendering based on leaked size specifications puts the iPhone 8 right between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Leaked Memo Pegs iPhone 8 Launch After September 17
The memo hints at a mid-September iPhone 8 launch, but the actual blackout dates are puzzling.
Leaked Pics Compare iPhone 8 Size to iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
It’s a pretty safe bet we know what the still unconfirmed iPhone 8 will look like when it’s unveiled this fall, and now we have a better idea of how it stacks up size-wise with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Reports so far say the iPhone 8 will be about the same size as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in the leaked phone mold photos.
iPhone 8 Dummy Model Backs Up Embedded Display Touch ID Sensor
iPhone 8 mockups are popping up nearly daily, and the latest shows a physical model that’s in line with the designs we’ve been seeing over the past couple weeks. The model sports a glass front and back, vertical rear-facing camera lenses, but no Touch ID sensor on the back.
Bloomberg Backs Up iPhone 8 Big Screen Design Reports
Another report is out saying the iPhone 8 will sport an almost bezel-free display, and this time it’s from Bloomberg. This one backs up what we’ve already heard: A bigger display in an iPhone 7-size body, curved glass edges, OLED, and no physical Home button.
New Images Show iPhone 8 with Touch ID in the Display
Apple reportedly has two iPhone 8 designs in the works: one with the Touch ID sensor on the back, and the other with it embedded in the display glass. Yesterday’s leak showed the backside Touch ID sensor, and today we get to see what the version with the sensor in the display looks like.
Leaked iPhone 8 Schematic, Apple's Diabetes Blood Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-13
If the schematic that leaked today is real, Apple is putting the Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up their thoughts on rear-facing smartphone fingerprint sensors, plus they look at a report claiming Apple designed a blood glucose sensor that doesn’t require a finger prick.
First iPhone 8 Schematics Finally Leak, Maybe
The first of what claims to be an actual iPhone 8 schematic hit the web on Thursday showing a super-slim bezel for the display, and a Touch ID sensor on the back of the phone. Assuming the rendering is legit, the iPhone 8 will look a lot like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone.
Apple Leaks iPhone 7 Features on Twitter
Apple hasn’t officially announced the iPhone 7 yet at its “See you on the 7th” media event, but that didn’t stop the company from revealing some of its features on Twitter. The company’s Twitter feed is highlighting features like waterproofness, new cameras, stereo speakers, and longer battery life.