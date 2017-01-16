Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Listener Question: What's Apple's Next Big Thing? - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-30
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to answer a listener question: What’s next for Apple?
Listener Comments on Consumer Reports, Apple Music Goes Pop Culture - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-16
TDO listeners have plenty to say about how Consumer Reports rates laptops, so today dive into their comments. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to respond to listener comments, plus they share their thoughts on Apple Music becoming a pop culture nexus.