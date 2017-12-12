Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.