It’s an investment fund that puts its money in the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase, currently Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay
Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
Cryptocurrency Crash Drops Bitcoin to a 40% Gain for December
Even at its low of $10,835 on Friday, Bitcoin was still up 10.2% in December. If you look back to January 1st, 2017, when Bitcoin opened at $998, Bitcoin is up a staggering 885% on the year.
Coinbase Updates iOS App to Simplify Signup, Improved Identify Verification for iPhone X
Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.