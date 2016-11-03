Apple published a new video to YouTube showing you how to create a Bouncing Live Photo. Fans of Instagram and other social media services might be familiar with the idea under the name of Boomerang. Check it out.
iOS 10.2: How to Disable Always On Live Photo
If the iOS 10.2 beta is any indication, Apple thinks every iPhone pic we take should be a Live Photo. Live Photo is on by default and reactivates itself every time you launch the Camera app, but there is a way to force it to stay off. Read on to learn how.