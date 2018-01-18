Pop Culture artist Andy Warhol’s Apple logo painting is up for auction and is expected to bring in somewhere between US$20,000 and $30,000. Woodshed Art Auctions is conducting the auction with live bidding starting at 5:30 PM eastern time on February 1st. For you art aficionados considering making a bid, the piece is 8×8-inches in a 16.5×16.5-inch frame, float mounted with archive corners, no adhesives, and in good condition. Early online bids are currently at $6,500, so now you know what you have to out bid.