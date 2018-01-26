The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 3
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, plus the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Public Beta 1 Is Available Now, with Messages on iCloud and More
The two biggest known new features in this release are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, plus the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.