Working Smarter with macOS Preferences

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.

 

Why Must Qi's Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

Managing Messages, Voice Assistants, APFS, and Quasi-Mesh - Mac Geek Gab 692

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!