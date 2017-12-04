We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
It turns out that it’s not an issue with macOS High Sierra.
Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.
The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, plus the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
That bug resulted in apps crashing from an Indian text character sequence, and messaging apps were particularly exposed.
However, they only affect certain disk images.
There’s always a theme, and this week it’s Files. Sure, your two favorite geeks talk about a LOT more than that, but Files are always there. The Files app in iOS, looking at your files on macOS in new ways, finding files that can be deleted, and time files when you’re having fun. What? Just listen and enjoy. It’s easier that way.
The two biggest known new features in this release are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, plus the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
The update addresses the same “issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order” patched in the main macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 update.
Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Tuesday, an update that fixes the problem of iMessage conversations being out of order.
Messages are a huge part of our online life, and they don’t always work the way we expect or prefer. John and Dave start by answering some of those questions. Then it’s on to where you should – and shouldn’t – be using APFS. After that, the questions jump around a bit, including one about mesh vs. quasi-mesh. All this and more on Mac Geek Gab 692 today!
Users of macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 can unlock Setting > Mac App Store (MAS) using any string of text for a password, allowing anyone to change your MAS settings.
Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update Monday, a security update designed to mitigate Spectre.
In this episode, Bryan and Jeff chew over Apple’s burgeoning quality control issues, as well as the company’s bizarre decision to release a pro desktop that’s sealed. The cap the discussion by examining some of the topics in the Apple Context Machine Facebook group.
TMO editors and some Apple customers are reporting random macOS lockups, especially after an extended period in a screen saver.
John Kheit thinks that Apple is mismanaging security, and that its quality assurance and attention to detail have gone to hell.
As anticipated by the beta development cycle, Apple’s patch notes specify bug fixes in this release.
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s recent security and update stumbles, plus they share their thoughts on Amazon saying their Apple TV Prime video app is still coming this year.