In order to use this feature your devices need to meet a couple of requirements.
macOS: What is Purgeable Storage on Your Hard Drive?
What is purgeable storage, and is there a way to manually clear it out and reclaim storage space?
Apple Mitigates Meltdown and Spectre in macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan
Security Update 2018-001 Sierra and Security Update 2018-001 El Capitan also include the same general security fixes includes in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3.
Random Lockups Still Plague macOS Sierra and High Sierra
TMO editors and some Apple customers are reporting random macOS lockups, especially after an extended period in a screen saver.
Apple Needs a Smarter Way to Encourage macOS Upgrades
Currently, it’s a just a simple notification out of the blue and strong nudge for the user to upgrade macOS, but the OS needs to be smarter in its approach.
Adventures With the macOS High Sierra Install
John installed macOS High Sierra (10.13.1) on his Mac Pro and has a few high adventures to write about.
macOS Sierra, El Capitan get KRACK Security Updates
When Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 on Tuesday it also rolled out security updates for macOS El Capitan and macOS Sierra to patch the KRACK Wi-Fi security flaw.
macOS Sierra 10.12 Installer Download Still Available on Mac App Store
During this week’s Mac Geek Gab 679 we discussed how many people have emailed us asking for a macOS Sierra 10.12 installer download link… and no one can seem to find one. Searching the Mac App Store yields nothing and, thus far, there’s no Apple knowledgebase article with a link to it (Update: that KB article now exists). MGG Listener “Kirk van” came to the rescue with this Mac App Store download link to the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Installer.
Benchmarking High Sierra on Older Macs, Who's to Blame for iPhone Addiction - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-17
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to examine benchmarks showing that High Sierra is faster on older Macs than Sierra. They also talk about the issue of smartphone addiction, who’s to blame, and whether or not it’s a problem for Apple.
Need to Reinstall macOS Sierra? There Isn't an App for That
If you decide macOS High Sierra isn’t for you and want to reinstall Sierra from the App Store, good luck because it isn’t there.
Valtur, the TMO Hackintosh, Learns to Speak Apple
It was easier than Jeff Butts thought, except for a couple of fairly major, but solvable, issues.
Building Valtur, a Custom Hackintosh
This was an incredibly fun project that turned out better than I expected.
Apple Ships macOS Sierra 10.12.6, with Security, Stability, Enterprise Fixes
It’s a maintenance release that, “improves the security, stability and compatibility of your Mac,” and it includes three fixes for enterprise.
PSA: Delete One File To Recover Admin On Any Mac
Luckily, there’s a way to make that much more difficult.
Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 35 with Speed Improvements, More
This release includes performance improvements, as well as a host of bug fixes, tweaks, and other changes.
Oh...Snap! – Mac Geek Gab 663
Proper use of a catchall address, external MacBook and MacBook Pro batteries, granular controls on the volume slider, GPS in Airplane mode, and making an old trackball with with Sierra are just the way this show begins. Listen in for much, much more… and feel free to send your questions in, too!
Apple Seeds macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Developer Beta 4
The build number for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Developer Beta 4 is (16G18a).
Apple Seeds Third Developer Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.6
Remaining macOS Sierra releases are most likely to be maintenance and/or security-focused as the company ramps up to macOS High Sierra this fall.
The 5 Best Hackintosh Graphics Cards
Any of these graphics cards will work well with your Hackintosh build.
Safari Technology Preview 31 Released for macOS Sierra
It has fixes for security, JavaScript, media and more.