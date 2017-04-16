It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences with that are discussed. Finally, some Cool Stuff Found to help round out the episode.
Backups vs. iCloud vs. Time Machine – Mac Geek Gab 668
Ever wonder how to test an external battery? Ever want to enforce parental controls from afar? Ever wonder just how different Time Machine and iCloud are from normal backups? Well, your two favorite geeks discuss all this and a LOT more in today’s episode. Press play and enjoy!
NAS, MDM, DGC and Other Fun Initials – Mac Geek Gab 653
Sometimes you have to get geeky. No worries, Dave and John will talk you through understanding what NAS and MDM mean and why you might want to use them. Don’t worry, fellow geeks, there’s stuff in here for you, too. After all, that’s how Mac Geek Gab rolls! Listen, enjoy, learn, and prosper at the same time!