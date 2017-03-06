John Perry Barlow passed away in his sleep on Tuesday at the age of 70. I would venture to say that most people reading this have had their lives touched by Barlow in one way or another, though it’s quite possible most of you don’t even recognize his name. His life is so much more than just the sum of its parts, and each of those parts would be a lifetime accomplishment for most of us.
Here’s your chance to get something autographed by Steve Jobs, but you’ll need to bring your wallet. An auction for a NeXTWORLD poster autographed by Steve Jobs currently has 31 bids and stands at US$11,000. The poster, which was autographed by Steve Jobs in 1992, is part of an online auction by RR Auction. Bidding ends on March 8th.