Andrew Orr shows us how to tame the beast called Slack.
iOS 11: Dismiss Notifications Another Way With 3D Touch
There is a second way to dismiss notifications using 3D Touch, and it’s intuitive to use.
iOS 11: Enable Private Notifications to Dissuade Prying Eyes
This works on the iPhone X, or other models as long as you’re running iOS 11.
iOS: 3D Touch Folders to View Notifications
While reading news about Google I/O, Andrew Orr found that a feature coming to Android O that Apple already put into iOS. It’s a neat trick that should save you time while using iOS.
Apple Watch: Using Notification Privacy
This Quick Tip is on a nifty feature of the Apple Watch, one that’ll prevent a wrist raise from showing off any recent notifications you’ve gotten. You might spend all day texting with your friends, but no one else needs to know what those conversations are about, do they?