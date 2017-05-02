Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.
Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content for Apple Music [Update]
Apple Just Committed to a Straight-to-Series Order by Damien Chazelle
There are no details yet, but Damien will write and direct every episode, and will also serve as the executive producer.
Apple Adds 'Are You Sleeping' to Original Show Lineup
A drama series based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping” is the latest addition to Apple’s original show lineup for Apple Music.
Jennifer Anniston Returns to TV with Reese Witherspoon in Original Apple Series
The show has been ordered in a straight-to-series deal for two seasons, bypassing the pilot stage entirely.
Apple Music's New TV Show Bosses, iPad in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-16
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet today to talk about Apple Music’s new executives in charge of original TV content, plus they look at how the iPad is holding up in the education market.
Apple Hires Sony Pictures Television Executives for its Own TV Efforts
Apple brings two TV programming big hitters on board for Apple Music’s original content.
Apple Courts Michael Lombardo to Head Original TV Programming
Apple is apparently courting former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo to head up its original TV programming for Apple Music. He’s the guy who was responsible for shows such as The Newsroom, Boardwalk Empire, True Blood, and Game of Thrones, and Apple no doubt wants to replicate that success with its own streaming shows.
