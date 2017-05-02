Apple Courts Michael Lombardo to Head Original TV Programming

· · News

Apple could hire Michael Lombardo to head up its original TV programming efforts

Apple is apparently courting former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo to head up its original TV programming for Apple Music. He’s the guy who was responsible for shows such as The Newsroom, Boardwalk Empire, True Blood, and Game of Thrones, and Apple no doubt wants to replicate that success with its own streaming shows.