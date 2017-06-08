macOS: How to Disable Relative Dates

· · Quick Tip

Finder’s “Relative Dates” feature will use words like “Today” and “Yesterday” on the modification or creation dates for your files and folders. If you don’t like this, though, it’s a piece of cake to turn off, and we’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip!

macOS: Configuring Time Limits for Your Kid's Mac

· · Quick Tip

If you’re a parent who doesn’t want your child on his Mac at all hours of the night, then Parental Controls are your friend. With this built-in feature, you can set daily time limits or a bedtime and lock your kid out of his own computer after the time has elapsed! We’re sorry for this Quick Tip, kids.

How to Troubleshoot Text Messages that Aren't Syncing

· · Quick Tip

If your messages aren’t syncing between your Mac and your iPhone or iPad, then you’ve gotta try our troubleshooting tips! After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than having to go grab a different device to be sure you sent out a particular text. That’s right, NOTHING. We stand by that statement.

macOS: How to Remove a Time Machine Backup Disk

· · Quick Tip

If you’re getting warnings that you haven’t backed up because of an external drive that you no longer use, then this tip’s gonna make your life less annoying. We’ll tell you how to remove a Time Machine drive from your Mac’s preferences, which’ll stop those notifications. Whew!

Pages: New Options for Formatting Links

· · Quick Tip

Pages Icon

Within Pages, Apple’s word-processing program, typing in a URL will automatically create a link and underline it. But if you hate this behavior, you can turn it off—and the options you have for doing so are a bit different in recent versions of the program. We’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip.

macOS: Using "Grep" to Find Matching Lines

· · Quick Tip

Terminal app

If you’ve never heard of the “grep” Terminal command, then you have to come check out today’s Quick Tip. Using this is a simple way to find lines in a text file that match a pattern you specify, which can make separating and cleaning up data a breeze!

macOS: Troubleshooting Incorrectly Addressed Emails

· · Quick Tip

If emails that you send to someone seem to be going to the wrong person (at least, according to Apple Mail), we’re here to help you troubleshoot that. The problem could be in your Contacts program. The problem could be in Mail. Let’s sort it all out!