There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
macOS: How to Disable Relative Dates
Finder’s “Relative Dates” feature will use words like “Today” and “Yesterday” on the modification or creation dates for your files and folders. If you don’t like this, though, it’s a piece of cake to turn off, and we’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip!
macOS: Using "Put Back" with Your Trashed Files
There’s a feature of the trash in macOS that’ll let you move items back where they came from with just a menu command or a keyboard shortcut, no dragging and dropping required! We’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip.
macOS: Configuring Time Limits for Your Kid's Mac
If you’re a parent who doesn’t want your child on his Mac at all hours of the night, then Parental Controls are your friend. With this built-in feature, you can set daily time limits or a bedtime and lock your kid out of his own computer after the time has elapsed! We’re sorry for this Quick Tip, kids.
Three Tips on Migrating to a New Mac
Got a new Mac? Fun! Well, unless you have trouble moving your files to it, that is. In today’s Quick Tip, Melissa Holt will give us some tricks for making sure migrations go smoothly and some ideas for what to do if all else fails.
macOS: How to Remove a Time Machine Backup Disk
If you’re getting warnings that you haven’t backed up because of an external drive that you no longer use, then this tip’s gonna make your life less annoying. We’ll tell you how to remove a Time Machine drive from your Mac’s preferences, which’ll stop those notifications. Whew!
Pages: New Options for Formatting Links
Within Pages, Apple’s word-processing program, typing in a URL will automatically create a link and underline it. But if you hate this behavior, you can turn it off—and the options you have for doing so are a bit different in recent versions of the program. We’ve got the details in today’s Quick Tip.
macOS: Using "Grep" to Find Matching Lines
If you’ve never heard of the “grep” Terminal command, then you have to come check out today’s Quick Tip. Using this is a simple way to find lines in a text file that match a pattern you specify, which can make separating and cleaning up data a breeze!
PSA: Delete One File To Recover Admin On Any Mac
Luckily, there’s a way to make that much more difficult.
macOS: Troubleshooting Incorrectly Addressed Emails
If emails that you send to someone seem to be going to the wrong person (at least, according to Apple Mail), we’re here to help you troubleshoot that. The problem could be in your Contacts program. The problem could be in Mail. Let’s sort it all out!
macOS Mail: Turning Off Highlighting on Related Messages
Seeing threaded conversations in Mail on the Mac isn’t for everyone so Melissa Holt shows you how to disable the feature.
Apple Updates Mac Printer Drivers for Canon, Epson, Brother, Lexmark
The release notes for all five releases (there are two releases for Canon) list no specifics and simply describe themselves as the “latest” drivers for their respective versions of OS X/macOS.
macOS: Using Boolean Operators in Spotlight Searches
It’s easy to make Spotlight searches on your Mac more specific with boolean operators and Melissa Holt shows you how.
macOS: Installing Flash Updates (The Safe Way)
Melissa Holt explains why you shouldn’t trust pop-up windows for Flash updaters and shows how to safely install Adobe’s multimedia player on your Mac if you really need it.
Safari: Using Modifier Keys with Your History
Today’s Quick Tip is on using a few keys on your keyboard to modify the way that the back button (or your history!) works in Safari on the Mac.
5 Hidden macOS Features Make Your Life Easier
You’ll become a wizard on your Mac with these hidden feature tips from Jeff Butts.
Calendar: Contacting Event Invitees
Emailing or messaging everyone in a Calendar event invitee list is easy if you follow Melissa Holt’s advice.
3 Ways to Check Your Time Capsule's Remaining Storage
Melissa Holt shows you three ways to see how much storage space is available on your Time Capsule.
macOS: Revoking FileVault Access for Individual Accounts
Here’s how to block individual administrator accounts on your Mac, like those you set up for testing, from unlocking FileVault.