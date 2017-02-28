Worried about HomePod Leaving a Ring? Pad & Quill Has a Coaster for That

· · Cool Stuff Found

Are you worried about HomePod leaving a ring on your table? Pad & Quill has a HomePod coaster for that. Talk about a timely product: complaints about HomePod leaving rings have arisen in the last couple of days. If that’s a serious concern for you, the Leather Coaster for HomePod may be just what you’re looking for. I am, in general, a huge fan of Pad & Quill’s products. They do leather and stitching right. This Coaster is made from full-grain leather with Marine Grade stitching. The bottom is an “ultra-soft leather backing because the only rings you should see in your home this season are of the Olympic variety on TV.” Timely, indeed. It’s $19.95, comes in Whiskey (lighter) and Chestnut (darker), and ships in 3-5 days.

Worried about HomePod Leaving a Ring? Pad & Quill Has a Coaster for That

Pad & Quill's Announces Leather Oxford Case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch

· · Cool Stuff Found

Pad & Quill announced this week the Oxford case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch. I love leather cases, and I’m a big fan of Pad & Quill’s designs, and I think this case looks good. It’s made from American full-grain leather and it’s stitched with parachute-grade stitching. It also includes a built-in Apple Pencil holder, so yay! Lastly, it will serve as a stand and is compatible with Apple’s Smart keyboard. Oh, and it has a 25-year warranty. 😂 It’s $129.95.

Pad & Quill’s Announces Leather Oxford Case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch

And Now for the Leather Desk Pad and Wooden Apple Pencil Stand

· · Cool Stuff Found

Pad & Quill launched a new line of leather and wood desk accessories aimed at Apple users. This includes a leather desk pad ($174.95), a leather mouse pad ($49.95), and a Wooden Apple Pencil Holder ($39.95). I like Pad & Quill’s products, and I definitely like leather and wood. This product line jumped out at me—now if I could only have a desk that was neat and tidy enough for such things. Everything is discounted for the introduction at the above-mentioned prices, and there are other products in the series, too.

And Now for the Leather Desk Pad and Wooden Apple Pencil Stand

Apple Pencil Leather Grip and Cap Holder with Baseball Stitch

· · Cool Stuff Found

The folks at Pad & Quill have a pretty cool new product called Leather Apple Pencil Grip. As the name implies, it’s a leather grip for Apple Pencil, but it also has a top section with a clip and a cap holder! It’s made from full-grain American Leather with parachute stitching at the ends. At the 2 minute mark in the video below, you’ll also see where they close it on the back with a hand-stitched baseball stitch. It’s available in Galloper Black, Chestnut, and Whiskey, and Pad & Quill said it will ship in early April. You can pre-order it now for $49.99 (free shipping in the U.S.).