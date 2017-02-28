Like most Pad & Quill products, it looks great, but Bryan Chaffin also think it’s a neat story: it’s made from leather that came from a 60-year old stash found in a warehouse in Europe.
Worried about HomePod Leaving a Ring? Pad & Quill Has a Coaster for That
Are you worried about HomePod leaving a ring on your table? Pad & Quill has a HomePod coaster for that. Talk about a timely product: complaints about HomePod leaving rings have arisen in the last couple of days. If that’s a serious concern for you, the Leather Coaster for HomePod may be just what you’re looking for. I am, in general, a huge fan of Pad & Quill’s products. They do leather and stitching right. This Coaster is made from full-grain leather with Marine Grade stitching. The bottom is an “ultra-soft leather backing because the only rings you should see in your home this season are of the Olympic variety on TV.” Timely, indeed. It’s $19.95, comes in Whiskey (lighter) and Chestnut (darker), and ships in 3-5 days.
5 Leather Cases for iPhone X
Here are some of the best leather cases for iPhone X that have crossed Bryan Chaffin’s desk in the lead up to Friday’s launch.
Pad & Quill's Announces Leather Oxford Case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch
Pad & Quill announced this week the Oxford case for iPad Pro 10.5-inch. I love leather cases, and I’m a big fan of Pad & Quill’s designs, and I think this case looks good. It’s made from American full-grain leather and it’s stitched with parachute-grade stitching. It also includes a built-in Apple Pencil holder, so yay! Lastly, it will serve as a stand and is compatible with Apple’s Smart keyboard. Oh, and it has a 25-year warranty. 😂 It’s $129.95.
And Now for the Leather Desk Pad and Wooden Apple Pencil Stand
Pad & Quill launched a new line of leather and wood desk accessories aimed at Apple users. This includes a leather desk pad ($174.95), a leather mouse pad ($49.95), and a Wooden Apple Pencil Holder ($39.95). I like Pad & Quill’s products, and I definitely like leather and wood. This product line jumped out at me—now if I could only have a desk that was neat and tidy enough for such things. Everything is discounted for the introduction at the above-mentioned prices, and there are other products in the series, too.
Apple Pencil Leather Grip and Cap Holder with Baseball Stitch
The folks at Pad & Quill have a pretty cool new product called Leather Apple Pencil Grip. As the name implies, it’s a leather grip for Apple Pencil, but it also has a top section with a clip and a cap holder! It’s made from full-grain American Leather with parachute stitching at the ends. At the 2 minute mark in the video below, you’ll also see where they close it on the back with a hand-stitched baseball stitch. It’s available in Galloper Black, Chestnut, and Whiskey, and Pad & Quill said it will ship in early April. You can pre-order it now for $49.99 (free shipping in the U.S.).