Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the relationship between Comcast and Cogent, Panic’s download problem linking the two together, and Net Neutrality.
Here's How Panic Solved a Download Problem and Showed Why Net Neutrality is So Important
Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda, and Firewatch, had a mystery on its hands: why were its app downloads so slow for a lot of users? They dug into it and found the problem was specific to Comcast customers—and they got Comcast to fix it. The story is a great example of how interdependent internet service providers and the companies providing the bandwidth pipes are. It’s also a perfect example of what an internet without Net Neutrality is like. Panic’s video explaining what happened is worth watching, and you can learn more about what happened on the company’s blog.
PSA: Panic Suspending Sales of Transmit iOS
The company cited low sales and overlap with Apple’s new Files app for iOS 11 as reason.
Panic Releases Transmit 5 File Transfer Utility for Mac, Supports Panic Sync and Cloud Services
Panic announced the release of Transmit 5, seven years after the release of version 4 of its popular file transfer app.