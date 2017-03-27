You can store more than passwords securely in Keychain Access, and Melissa Holt shows you how.
macOS: Turning on Your Firmware Password
FileVault protects your Mac’s data from prying eyes, and a firmware password helps protect your computer. Melissa Holt shows how the feature works.
How to Require a Password to Wake Your Mac from Sleep or Screen Saver
This Quick Tip is about a very, well…quick setting to change to make your Mac more secure. If you can just unlock your Mac after it’s been sleeping without needing a password or your fingerprint, you’ve gotta read this! And make the change! We pretty much insist.
Password Protection Comes To Pages, Numbers, Keynotes on iOS, Mac, iCloud
Apple updated its suite of iWork apps across iOS, macOS and iCloud web apps. The feature that stands out the most is the ability to add password protection to your documents using Touch ID. Andrew Orr takes us through the features.