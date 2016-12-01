I am both happy and thankful to welcome Evgeny Cherpak as our sponsor here at TMO this week. As a solo developer, Evgeny has created a series of apps aimed at making your life easier by remote controlling your Mac in purpose-built ways, and this week we’re talking about Remote for Mac. Remote for Mac turns your iPhone or iPad into a very full-featured, easy-to-use remote control for your Mac. Not to be confused with screen-sharing, Remote is built for when you’re looking at your Mac’s screen either directory or via AirPlay but don’t want to use your typical keyboard and mouse to control it.
Future Accidental Probing Failed – Mac Geek Gab 687
This time of year more than others, it seems, people need to remote control their friend’s and family’s computers for assistance. It’s what we do here at Mac Geek Gab – helping people, that is – and we’re happy to help you help others, too! But that’s not all we talk about in this episode of MGG 687. In fact, it’s probably only a smidge of it. Managing multiple Photos libraries, migrating from FireWire to the future, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen, learn, and enjoy!
Plex Adds Live TV Viewing to iPhone, iPad
Plex’s latest up date lets you watch over the air HD TV shows live instead of having to record them first.
Plex Media Player is Now Free for Everyone
You all know that we love Plex around here, and yesterday the company announced that its new Plex Media Player app for Mac and Windows, which had previously been limited to paying “Plex Pass” customers, is now free for everyone! Even better, the latest version of the app now supports both a “10-foot” interface for navigating with a remote as well as the Plex “Web” interface for more intimate use with mouse and keyboard. Check out the announcement at the Plex Blog and download your copy of Plex Media Player for macOS.