Apple has a new commercial out called A New Light. It’s part of the company’s iPhone X series of commercials, and it promotes Portrait Lighting and Portrait Mode photography. It’s a 38 second spot that does a good job of demonstrating the kinds of thing you can do with Portrait Lighting on the iPhone X.
Apple Found a Hipster Willing to Cut His Beard to Demonstrate Face ID
Apple made a new commercial by shaving off a hipster model’s beard a little bit at a time and assembling it stop-motion style into a video to demonstrate Face ID.
Apple Video Shows You How to Edit Portrait Lighting in 44 Seconds
Apple has a new video tutorial that shows you how to edit Portrait Lighting photos taken with an iPhone 8 Plus in 44 seconds. I think Apple has something with this mode, and I hope the company brings it to more devices in the future. In the meanwhile, if you have an iPhone 8 Plus and want to make the most of Portrait Lighting, check out this video.
Apple Video Explains How-to Shoot with Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus
Apple has a new video how-to on YouTube for using Portrait Lighting on an iPhone 8 Plus. It’s a quick walk-through of the basic steps and options one has when using this feature.
Apple Spotlights Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus with 'Portraits of Her' [Video]
Apple has a new spot called Portraits of Her to promote Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Portrait Lighting is a new software effect on iPhone 8 Plus that allows you to drastically change lighting on photos shot using Portrait Mode. In Portraits for Her, Apple uses a haunting (and beautiful) song called “This Strange Effect” by The Shacks for a soundtrack. The company also had the unnamed actress in the piece lip-syncing the lyrics as she walked through the city, something I don’t recall in another Apple spot. I like this commercial. The music, the camera shots, and the pacing are all lovely, and it’s another good example of Apple showing us a concept (Portrait Lighting) without doing an explainy spot. I’d love to know your thoughts.
Closer Look at Apple's Image Chip and Portrait Lighting in New iPhones
Portrait Mode wasn’t included with iOS 10 at launch. It was released with the iOS 10.1 update. So Portrait Lighting will probably come with iOS 11.1.