Both videos make it clear just how easy it is to work with Portrait Mode on iPhone X.
iPhone X: How to get the Best Shots with Portrait Mode's Stage Light Effect
Want to get the most out of Portrait Mode’s Stage Light effect on the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X? Check out TMO’s tips.
iPhone X Questions Answered - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-07
Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to ask questions from the perspective of someone who doesn’t have an iPhone X yet. They talk about the iPhone X screen, Face ID, Portrait Mode photos, Apple Pay, and more.
iOS 11: Master Portrait Mode Photography With the iPhone
Portrait Mode uses a dual camera system to make your subject stand out from the background with a blurry, shallow focus effect.
Apple Spotlights Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus with 'Portraits of Her' [Video]
Apple has a new spot called Portraits of Her to promote Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Portrait Lighting is a new software effect on iPhone 8 Plus that allows you to drastically change lighting on photos shot using Portrait Mode. In Portraits for Her, Apple uses a haunting (and beautiful) song called “This Strange Effect” by The Shacks for a soundtrack. The company also had the unnamed actress in the piece lip-syncing the lyrics as she walked through the city, something I don’t recall in another Apple spot. I like this commercial. The music, the camera shots, and the pacing are all lovely, and it’s another good example of Apple showing us a concept (Portrait Lighting) without doing an explainy spot. I’d love to know your thoughts.
Closer Look at Apple's Image Chip and Portrait Lighting in New iPhones
Portrait Mode wasn’t included with iOS 10 at launch. It was released with the iOS 10.1 update. So Portrait Lighting will probably come with iOS 11.1.
Watch Apple's 'iPhone 7 Plus — Barbers' Video
Apple published a new iPhone 7 Plus video to its YouTube channel on Monday. The spot shows a barber shop using iPhone 7 Plus’s Portrait Mode camera to promote its business. It’s a charming pitch directly demonstrating a practical way for someone to use the feature in their business. The imagery is compelling and the message is accessible. The soundtrack is “Fantastic Man” by William Onyeabor, an artist who recorded in the ’70s and early ’80s.
Apple Takes Us on iPhone 7 'One Night' Tours of NYC, Johannesburg, Shanghai, Tokyo
Apple launched five new commercials through its YouTube channel Tuesday. Four of them are part of the “Shot on iPhone” series and take us on “One Night” tours of New York City, Johannesburg, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Each commercial is comprised of stills and videos from their respective cities, theoretically taken over one night.
Apple Posts New iPhone 7 Plus Commercials to Highlight Portrait Camera
Apple has two new commercials out promoting iPhone 7 Plus’s Portrait camera. That’s the two-lens camera unique to iPhone 7 Plus that allows photographs to have a shallow depth of field (meaning a blurry background and sharp foreground). The pieces explain in very simple terms what Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus does for a photo.
iOS 10.1: Turning Off Duplicate Portrait Mode Images
This Quick Tip is about the spankin’-new Portrait Mode available on the iPhone 7 Plus, which’ll let you take shots with a special depth effect applied. However, if you don’t want your iPhone to keep an additional version of each of your Portrait Mode images, come read this article and find out how to turn that off!
First Look: 'Portrait Mode' for the iPhone 7 Plus
Dr. Mac’s been beta testing Apple’s new depth-of-field effect—which is coming soon to the iPhone 7 Plus (only) real soon. He says it does a phenomenal job of simulating the effect most of the time — so good, in fact, he’s threatening to sell his DSLR.