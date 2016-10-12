Apple Spotlights Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus with 'Portraits of Her' [Video]

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple has a new spot called Portraits of Her to promote Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus. Portrait Lighting is a new software effect on iPhone 8 Plus that allows you to drastically change lighting on photos shot using Portrait Mode. In Portraits for Her, Apple uses a haunting (and beautiful) song called “This Strange Effect” by The Shacks for a soundtrack. The company also had the unnamed actress in the piece lip-syncing the lyrics as she walked through the city, something I don’t recall in another Apple spot. I like this commercial. The music, the camera shots, and the pacing are all lovely, and it’s another good example of Apple showing us a concept (Portrait Lighting) without doing an explainy spot. I’d love to know your thoughts.

Watch Apple's 'iPhone 7 Plus — Barbers' Video

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple published a new iPhone 7 Plus video to its YouTube channel on Monday. The spot shows a barber shop using iPhone 7 Plus’s Portrait Mode camera to promote its business. It’s a charming pitch directly demonstrating a practical way for someone to use the feature in their business. The imagery is compelling and the message is accessible. The soundtrack is  “Fantastic Man” by William Onyeabor, an artist who recorded in the ’70s and early ’80s.

Apple Posts New iPhone 7 Plus Commercials to Highlight Portrait Camera

· · Editorial

Screenshots from Apple's Soulmate Spot,

Apple has two new commercials out promoting iPhone 7 Plus’s Portrait camera. That’s the two-lens camera unique to iPhone 7 Plus that allows photographs to have a shallow depth of field (meaning a blurry background and sharp foreground). The pieces explain in very simple terms what Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus does for a photo.

iOS 10.1: Turning Off Duplicate Portrait Mode Images

· · Quick Tip

iOS 10 Logo

This Quick Tip is about the spankin’-new Portrait Mode available on the iPhone 7 Plus, which’ll let you take shots with a special depth effect applied. However, if you don’t want your iPhone to keep an additional version of each of your Portrait Mode images, come read this article and find out how to turn that off!