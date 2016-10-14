While many reading this article might think no one could fall for that, the Treasury Department reported more than $54 million has already been lost to the scam.
PSA: Don't Charge Your iPhones in the Bath
Folks, don’t charge your iPhones or iPads (or other smartphones, if that’s your thing) in the bath. While most people likely understand that, London’s The Daily Mail reported that Richard Bull from Ealing in west London died of accidental electrocution while charging his iPhone in the tub.
PSA: LOL 'Apple' Malware Spam of the Week
Check this out. It’s probably the worst malware spam I’ve seen in a long time. I actually snorted out loud reading it. But it’s always good to be on guard against these things, and to help those in our lives who might be fooled by even this lame attempt. Accordingly, let’s turn an LOL moment into a learning opportunity.
iCloud Family Sharing Users Can Remotely Wipe Each Other's Devices [Updated]
iCloud Family Sharing is great for letting your family share apps, videos, music, photos, and more without sharing an Apple ID. If you’re using Find My iPhone along with iCloud Family Sharing, however, there’s a chance someone could accidentally—or intentionally—remotely erase your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.