Apple followed up its iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 release with a matching public beta. that removes AirPlay 2 support.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 2 for iPhone and iPad Released
Apple released iOS 11.3 public beta 2 on Wednesday, a day after releasing the second developer beta.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Public Beta 1
Apple released the first iOS 11.3 public beta on Thursday, just a day after releasing developer beta 1.
Apple Rolls Out iOS 11.2.5 Public Beta 2
Apple released iOS 11.2.5 public beta 2 on Wednesday, just a day after the developer beta.
macOS 10.13.1, iOS 11.1 Public Betas Ready for You to Install and Abuse
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and are into playing with pre-release software, Apple’s public betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, and tvOS 11.1 are out.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Public Beta 5
Along with developer beta updates for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, Apple also released macOS High Sierra public beta 5 (build 17A344b).
iOS 10.3.3 Developer and Public Beta Available
Apple jumped back in after the long holiday weekend with a fresh update for iOS 10.3.3 beta.
Apple Rolls Out macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update, First Public Beta
Apple released the first macOS High Sierra public beta today and rolled out macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update 1, too.
How to Install iOS 11 Public Beta on Your iPhone or iPad
iOS 11 public beta is available for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch so anyone with a compatible device can install it and help track down bugs and broken features. Before you install it, however, you should have a good backup in case something goes wrong. Abhi Sirothia walks you through the process and shows you what it takes to get the public beta installed and running.
iOS 11 Public Beta Available for iPhone and iPad
Apple released the first public beta of iOS 11 on Monday, following through on its promise to give users a taste of the next major iPhone and iPad operating system.