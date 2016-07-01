Apple is reportedly discontinuing iTunes LP, but that doesn’t mean digital song and album purchases are going away.
No, Apple didn't Buy Music Provider Omnifone
Earlier this month a report said online music provider Omnifone was being purchased by an unnamed U.S. company for US$10 million. Now a new report is out saying that company was Apple, but it’s very likely that’s not really the case.
Watch Out Streaming Music Market, Apple wants to Buy Tidal
Apple is reportedly negotiating to buy competing streaming music service Tidal for an undisclosed amount. The deal, should it come together, holds several potential benefits for Apple Music, including an extra 4.2 million subscribers. But there’s still several places where it could implode.