A new report says Apple is finally going to update the MacBook Air this year, and it’ll get a lower price, too.
Apple's Surprise Mac Pro Announcements - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-04
Apple gave the Mac Pro a minor processor and GPU refresh after only three years, but also surprised us by talking about the plans for its pro-level desktop computer. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts and reactions to Apple’s out of character announcements.
Apple Unveils New 9.7-inch iPad Starting at $329
Apple introduced an updated 9.7-inch iPad on Tuesday with an A9 processor starting at US$329. The update was one of two new products and came after scheduled down time at Apple’s online store.
MacBook Pro Refresh May Still Happen in October
If you’re counting on an major refresh for the MacBook Pro in October, don’t give up hope yet. A new report says updated models are still on the way and they’ll launch before the end of the month.
New Retina MacBook Pro Models Expected in October
That new MacBook Pro you’ve been holding out for may finally be only a few weeks away. A new report claims Apple plans to release updated models in the second half of October.