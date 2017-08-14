I am both happy and thankful to welcome Evgeny Cherpak as our sponsor here at TMO this week. As a solo developer, Evgeny has created a series of apps aimed at making your life easier by remote controlling your Mac in purpose-built ways, and this week we’re talking about Remote for Mac. Remote for Mac turns your iPhone or iPad into a very full-featured, easy-to-use remote control for your Mac. Not to be confused with screen-sharing, Remote is built for when you’re looking at your Mac’s screen either directory or via AirPlay but don’t want to use your typical keyboard and mouse to control it.
Future Accidental Probing Failed – Mac Geek Gab 687
This time of year more than others, it seems, people need to remote control their friend’s and family’s computers for assistance. It’s what we do here at Mac Geek Gab – helping people, that is – and we’re happy to help you help others, too! But that’s not all we talk about in this episode of MGG 687. In fact, it’s probably only a smidge of it. Managing multiple Photos libraries, migrating from FireWire to the future, and Cool Stuff Found. Listen, learn, and enjoy!
Three Real World Practical Uses for Arduino
Jeff Butts has spent quite a few sleepless nights working with Arduino, ever since he got his Sparkfun Inventor’s Kit, and has some great insight on practical ways you can put the programmable logic board to work.