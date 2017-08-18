The Secure Enclave is isolated from the rest of the system. It’s like having a house where the windows are blacked out. The decryption means that now we can look through the windows, but we still can’t get in.
Apple's Secure Enclave Encryption Key Revealed, Apple Music Content Investment - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-18
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to sort out the news that the encryption key for the iPhone and iPad Secure Enclave has been released on the internet, and they also look at Apple’s US$1 billion investment in original programming for Apple Music.