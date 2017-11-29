John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss Microsoft’s decision to not patch a Skype updater security flaw, plus they offer up their thoughts on Verizon stopping unlocked iPhone sales.
Security Researchers Expose Skype Security Flaw Microsoft isn't Fixing
Microsoft-owned Skype has a big security flaw that could let an attacker gain control of Mac, Windows, and Linux computers, and there isn’t a patch coming.
Meltdown and Spectre Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-04
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to dive into and explain the issues in the Meltdown and Spectre processor security flaws.
macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 Update Can Break the Root Password Security Patch, Here's How to Fix it
Updating to macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 after installing Security Update 2017-001 can undo the root password security patch. Here’s how to make sure it’s still in place.
macOS High Sierra Root Flaw, Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-29
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about macOS High Sierra’s root access security flaw, plus John updates us on the state of Apple TV 4K.
Apple Releases Security Patch for macOS High Sierra Root Access Flaw
macOS High Sierra’s painfully bad root access security flaw has been patched and the update is ready for download now.