Apple’s annual shareholder’s meeting scheduled to start at 9AM pacific time Tuesday morning, and this will be the first time it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
Open Letter by Apple Shareholders Asks For More iOS Parental Controls [Update]
Apple tends not to be influenced by activist shareholders, but perhaps this is an issue that can strike interest in the company’s leadership
Apple’s first shareholder meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater is set for Tuesday, February 13th, 2018. You’ll need a reserved seat to get in.
Apple Looks to New SEC Guidance as Tool for Bypassing Some Shareholder Proposals
Reuters reported that Apple has asked the SEC for permission to skip four shareholder proposals under the premise they’re part of Apple’s “ordinary business.”
Tim Cook Insists Apple Cares about Creative Pros (Despite All Evidence to the Contrary)
Apple CEO Tim Cook told shareholders on Tuesday his company cares about professional users, especially creative pros, despite all evidence to the contrary. Without laying out specifics, Mr. Cook told shareholders to expect more from Apple to address pro users.