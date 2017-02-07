YouTube TV is a good-looking, national, nicely priced TV subscription service, with only a few minor limitations. And now the app is available for Apple TV. John investigates.
Smart 4K/UHD TVs Could Stop Apple TV Growth Cold
As 4K/UHD TVs become more and more popular, makers of Smart TVs need to add features to appeal to customers and reap decent profits. How will Apple TV be affected?
Tip: Stop Surveillance By Smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, and LG
In light of the recent case against Vizio, an article by Consumer Reports gives details on how to stop your smart TV from spying on you with automatic content recognition. This works with television models from Vizio, Samsung and LG. Here’s how to stop the surveillance and protect your privacy.
iPhone Iris Scanner, Smart TV Privacy Tips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-10
Reports say the next iPhone will include an iris scanner for authentication, much like the current Touch ID sensor. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s authentication technology plans (spoiler: Jeff thinks it isn’t iris scanning), plus John has some tips on protecting our privacy from smart TVs.
Vizio's Spying TVs, UAC iPhone Connectors - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-07
Vizio just settled an FTC lawsuit for using their smart TVs to spy on customers. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Vizio collecting viewing data on users without permission and the settlement with the FTC. They also look at the UAC connector that’s going to let headphones connect to Lightning and USB-C.