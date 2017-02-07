Tip: Stop Surveillance By Smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, and LG

Samsung smart tv

In light of the recent case against Vizio, an article by Consumer Reports gives details on how to stop your smart TV from spying on you with automatic content recognition. This works with television models from Vizio, Samsung and LG. Here’s how to stop the surveillance and protect your privacy.

