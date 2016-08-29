The company said a study by its own researchers and researchers at the University of California San Francisco found DeepHeart could accurately identify diabetes with 85% accuracy using only heart rate and step count measurements.
Apple Rolls Out watchOS 4 for Apple Watch
Apple released watchOS 4 on Tuesday, and yes, the upgrade for the Apple Watch operating system is compatible with all of Apple’s smartwatch models.
Leaked Pics Hint at Pulse Oximeter in Fitbit Smartwatch
Last week Fitbit said its smartwatch will ship later this year, and now we’re seeing leaked images of their Apple Watch competitor. Based on the renderings that just surfaced, it’s possible it may include a pulse oximeter—something the Apple Watch doesn’t have.
Apple Watch Shipments Top 30 Million
Apple’s total Apple Watch shipments since the smart watch was first introduced in 2015 have topped 30 million units, according to Strategy Analytics.
Fitbit to Take On Apple Watch this Fall with New Smartwatch
Fitbit plans to ship a new smartwatch this fall that claims to be the “best health and fitness experience.”
Apple May Put Blood Glucose Sensors in Apple Watch Smart Band
Apple reportedly has plans to bring blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch, and the company wants to launch a line of specialized function smart watchbands for the device, too. Details—like when the new features will come—are pretty scarce right now, but the idea is interesting.
Apple Dethrones Fitbit as the Top Wearables Maker
Apple has taken over Fitbit’s position as the top wearables maker for the first quarter of 2017. Wearable device shipments are on the rise, as are Apple’s sales, but Fitbit’s numbers are declining and the company laid off over 100 employees earlier this year.
Pebble Watches Aren't Dead Yet, Whole-home VPN - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-06
Good news, Pebble owners, your smartwatch isn’t a paperweight just yet. Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Fitbit making it possible to side load apps onto Pebble smartwatches, plus they explain whole-home VPN protection.
Pebble Update Lets Watches Work After Servers Shut Down
Pebble smartwatch owners got a welcome iPhone app update this week that removes the dependency on the company’s cloud servers for firmware updates and app installation. The update addresses a concern users and developers have had ever since Fitbit bought Pebble last year.
Garmin fenix 5 Watches at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – Garmin wants to keep you looking fashionable when you’re exploring outdoors or just around town with its fenix 5 watches. Cesar Palacios shows Jeff Gamet what you can do with Garmin’s latest smartwatches at CES 2017.
Bigger Apple Watch 2 Battery Doesn't Mean Longer Life
The Apple Watch 2 may pack a bigger battery, assuming a new photo is legit. If so, that could mean longer battery life for Apple’s second generation smartwatch, but it could be powering new features instead.