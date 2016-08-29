Leaked Pics Hint at Pulse Oximeter in Fitbit Smartwatch

· · News

Rendering showing Fitbit smartwatch with pulse oximeter sensor

Last week Fitbit said its smartwatch will ship later this year, and now we’re seeing leaked images of their Apple Watch competitor. Based on the renderings that just surfaced, it’s possible it may include a pulse oximeter—something the Apple Watch doesn’t have.

Apple May Put Blood Glucose Sensors in Apple Watch Smart Band

· · News

Report says Apple Watch Series 3 launching in fall 2017

Apple reportedly has plans to bring blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch, and the company wants to launch a line of specialized function smart watchbands for the device, too. Details—like when the new features will come—are pretty scarce right now, but the idea is interesting.

Apple Dethrones Fitbit as the Top Wearables Maker

· · News

Apple takes top wearables maker slot from Fitbit

Apple has taken over Fitbit’s position as the top wearables maker for the first quarter of 2017. Wearable device shipments are on the rise, as are Apple’s sales, but Fitbit’s numbers are declining and the company laid off over 100 employees earlier this year.

Pebble Update Lets Watches Work After Servers Shut Down

· · Product News

Pebble app update removes server dependency for app installs and firmware updates

Pebble smartwatch owners got a welcome iPhone app update this week that removes the dependency on the company’s cloud servers for firmware updates and app installation. The update addresses a concern users and developers have had ever since Fitbit bought Pebble last year.