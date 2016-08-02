Apple's New Instagram Account Showcases iPhone Photography

Apple just launched an Instagram account to highlight photos shot on iPhones. Right now the account has a handful of videos showing off different photographer’s work, but soon there’ll be more because Apple will be watching for the #ShotoniPhone hash tag. Over time Apple’s Instagram feed will no doubt have some amazing shots that highlight the quality of photos you can snap with an iPhone. Now I need to go back and add #ShotoniPhone to some of my pics.

Goodbye Vine, Hello Twitter's Vine Camera

Vine becomes Vine Camera for Twitter

Vine’s six seconds of fame, so to speak, has come and gone. As of January 17th, the Vine video sharing social network has shut down and is being replaced with an app that posts short videos on Twitter.

Facebook Targets Snapchat with Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories

Watch out, Snapchat. Facebook is taking you on with its new Instagram Stories feature in Instagram. Like Snapchat, Instagram Stories lets you draw on photos and videos then post them where followers can see your impromptu works of art before they disappear 24 hours later.