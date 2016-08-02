Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Instagram's New Tracking Feature, Dolby Vision and Apple TV 4K - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-19
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about Instagram’s new Show Active Status feature, plus John explains the confusing state of Dolby Vision for Apple TV 4K owners.
How to Turn Off Instagram's "Last Active" Tracking Feature
If you aren’t keen on Instagram’s new feature that lets the people you follow see when you’re active in the app, here’s how to turn it off.
Twitter's New 280 Characters, iPhone X Animoji - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-08
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.
Google's New Hardware, XikiHub - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-06
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Google’s new hardware announcements and voice control, plus they have some thoughts on the new social network service XikiHub.
Apple's New Instagram Account Showcases iPhone Photography
Apple just launched an Instagram account to highlight photos shot on iPhones. Right now the account has a handful of videos showing off different photographer’s work, but soon there’ll be more because Apple will be watching for the #ShotoniPhone hash tag. Over time Apple’s Instagram feed will no doubt have some amazing shots that highlight the quality of photos you can snap with an iPhone. Now I need to go back and add #ShotoniPhone to some of my pics.
Instagram Update Combines Disappearing Video and Photos with Direct Messages
Instagram is aiming to make Snapchat less relevant by making its own direct messaging features easier to use. An app update coming out today streamlines chats by combining disappearing photos and video with the direct message feature.
Social Media Privacy Settlement, Apple's Clips App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-07
The big social media networks settled a lawsuit over taking our phone’s contacts without our knowledge, but it isn’t costing them much. Bryan Chaffin joins Jeff Gamet to look at the settlement and companies stepping into our privacy, plus they talk about Apple’s new Clips app.
Vine's Demise, Avoiding Weak Passwords - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-17
The video sharing social network Vine shut down today, and is being reborn as a Twitter feature. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of social networks, plus they dive into the importance of strong passwords.
Goodbye Vine, Hello Twitter's Vine Camera
Vine’s six seconds of fame, so to speak, has come and gone. As of January 17th, the Vine video sharing social network has shut down and is being replaced with an app that posts short videos on Twitter.
Facebook Targets Snapchat with Instagram Stories
Watch out, Snapchat. Facebook is taking you on with its new Instagram Stories feature in Instagram. Like Snapchat, Instagram Stories lets you draw on photos and videos then post them where followers can see your impromptu works of art before they disappear 24 hours later.