Dave Hamilton, self-professed musician and geek, takes us through his first weekend with HomePod, dissecting what it means to him, and what that might (or might not!) mean to you.
Sonos One: Alexa-Controlled Wireless Home Speaker
Wireless speaker company Sonos recently debuted voice support in two forms: pairing their speakers with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device like an Echo or Dot, and with Sonos’s first voice-enabled speaker, the Sonos One. We put the new speaker through its paces.
Sonos One, Streaming Music, AirPlay 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about the new Sonos One, HomePod, AirPlay 2, Alexa, streaming music, and more.
Apple Music with Sonos, Alexa, and AirPlay 2
Sonos’s new Alexa support doesn’t offer full control for Apple Music, but next year’s AirPlay 2 integration might just provide Apple Music subscribers full voice-control of their Sonos sytems.
Sonos Announces Sonos One, a Smart, Voice-Enabled Speaker [Update]
NEW YORK CITY – Similar in size and form to Sonos’s popular PLAY:1, the Sonos One adds a six-microphone array to give it far-field voice recognition capability, and will ship on October 24th with support for Alexa baked right in.
Apple's AirPlay 2 Coming to Sonos in 2018
NEW YORK CITY – Details were sparse, but throughout the presentation, the company said the brand new, voice-controllable Sonos One would support AirPlay 2.