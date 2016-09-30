You can let anyone AirPlay music to your HomePod, or limit who has access. Here’s how to manage AirPlay access to your HomePod.
Twitterific 5, DIY Surround Sound for Your Mac - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-10
Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to welcome Twitterific back to the Mac, and learn how to use those extra speakers you have stashed away to make a surround sound system.
Create a Surround Sound System in macOS With Speakers You Already Own
Through the magic of Audio MIDI Setup, you too can have your own custom surround sound system in macOS, using speakers you’ve already got laying around.
Ears-On Review of the Edifier E235 Speaker Set
They look and sound great, but the price tag might leave you gasping for air and clutching your wallet in despair.
macOS Sierra: Fast Sound Settings from the Menu Bar
Apple gets that we’re always looking for ways to make the routine things we do on our Macs easier and some of the subtle changes in macOS Sierra really show that off. The Sound menu bar item is a perfect example because now switching audio input and output sources is even simpler.