Our thanks Other World Computing for helping support us as a sponsor for TMO’s CES 2018 coverage. As usual, at CES this year OWC was showing off a wide variety of their latest and greatest products, all of which are super high-quality and engineered with care. They were highlighting both their USB-C Travel Dock as well as their Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Each of these Docks lets you connect all kinds of peripherals to your Mac, and OWC has made sure that video passes properly from your Mac through to your displays. This isn’t easy to engineer, and isn’t always the case with every Dock manufacturer, which is why we love to get ours from OWC.

Perhaps my favorite product from OWC that I learned about this CES, though, is their ThunderBay series and the SoftRAID Engine that powers them. Read more, and we’ll tell you all about it.