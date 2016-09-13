Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?