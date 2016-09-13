Sprint and T-Mobile Plan Fewer Wireless Discounts in 2018

Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison

U.S. cellular unlimited data plan comparison

After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.

iPhone 7 Financing for Fun and Profit

iphone 7 financing

There are more ways than ever to buy an iPhone 7, and while choice is good, too many options can be confusing. Here’s an overview of the various iPhone 7 financing options from Apple and the major wireless carriers. Which one is right for you?