Sprint and T-Mobile are both planning to dial back their aggressive discounting in 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal. Both carriers—the #4 and #3 carriers in the U.S.—are prime pushers of cheaper plans, and their tactics have served as checks on pricing from Verizon and AT&T (#1 and #2, respectively). In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see higher prices across the board this year. So yay?
Here's How To Get a Sprint iPhone 8 For $10 a Month
First, you’ll have to be a new customer to apply. Or, if you’re an existing customer, you can trade in an eligible phone. Then, sign up for the Sprint Flex lease and upgrade program.
Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Connection Costs $10 a Month
Want to make and receive cellular calls on your new Apple Watch Series 3? That’ll cost you an extra $10 a month.
AT&T, Other Cell Carriers Offer Free Coverage for Hurricane Harvey Victims
AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile are giving their customers in the path of Hurricane Harvey unlimited cell usage.
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison
After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.
Sprint's Tidal Purchase, Apple Watch as a Medical Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-23
Sprint now owns 33% of Tidal, and its cell service subscribers are going to get some exclusive content out of the deal. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to sort out what the deal means, plus John explains how our Apple Watches could eventually become our personal medical monitors.
Sprint Buys Its Way Into Streaming Music Market with Tidal Investment
Sprint wants in on the streaming music game, so it just bought 33% of Tidal. The deal gives Sprint access to what they’re calling exclusive content available only to their subscribers, and it gives Tidal the financial boost it’s been looking for.
iPhone 7 Financing for Fun and Profit
There are more ways than ever to buy an iPhone 7, and while choice is good, too many options can be confusing. Here’s an overview of the various iPhone 7 financing options from Apple and the major wireless carriers. Which one is right for you?