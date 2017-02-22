Apple’s annual shareholder’s meeting scheduled to start at 9AM pacific time Tuesday morning, and this will be the first time it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
Apple Annual Shareholder Meeting Set for February 13 2018
Apple’s first shareholder meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater is set for Tuesday, February 13th, 2018. You’ll need a reserved seat to get in.
Apple Park Architect Credits Jony Ive's Design Team as Cocreators of Steve Jobs Theater
Stefan Behling, a Foster + Partners partner and one of the lead architects on Apple Park, told Wallpaper, a design magazine, that the Steve Jobs Theater was the product of a deep collaboration between Foster + Partners and sir Jony’s team.
The Apple TV 4K is Coming. Here's an Introduction to its New Technologies
The new Apple TV 4K ushers in a new era of TV technology for Apple customers, so it’s time to learn some new tech.
The Steve Jobs Theater, iTunes Rant, iPhone X, and Apple Watch Series 3 - ACM 428
Apple’s new Steve Jobs Theater had its debut, and Bryan and Jeff talk about some of the amazing things we saw. They also spew some vitriol all over Apple’s decision to pull the App Store from iTunes, and discuss their favorite aspects of Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone X.
This Photograph Shows Why Apple Built the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple has quietly rewritten the rules for media events and presentation yet again, and this photograph demonstrates that.
Apple Uses 'One More Thing' to Announce iPhone X [Update]
The new 5.8-inch model sports an OLED screen, Face ID instead of Touch ID, and inductive charging support.
Apple Announces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus [Updated]
It will ship with 64GB and 256GB models, starting at $699 for iPhone 8 and $799 for iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple to Unveil 10.5-inch iPad at Steve Jobs Theater in April
Apple’s new iPad launch event is coming in April instead of March, and it’ll happen at the company’s new Apple Park campus. The media event will give us our first look at Apple’s rumored 10.5-inch iPad model, according to the latest rumors.
New Apple Campus, Dubbed Apple Park, Opens in April
Apple Park, the official name for Apple’s new spaceship campus, is set to open for employees in April. The campus will hold 12,000 employees, and the on-location theater has been named the Steve Jobs Theater.