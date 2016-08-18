We sometimes forget there are myriad options we can set for our Macs. Starting with his first book (Dr. Macintosh) and countless times thereafter, our own Dr. Mac has implored readers to poke around and try various settings, explaining that it’s quite difficult to break a Mac by merely changing a Control Panel (old-school) or System Preferences (modern) setting.
If you don’t want anyone messing with certain System Preferences options, hide ’em! In this Quick Tip, we’re going to tell you how to do this on your own Mac—or even on someone else’s. If you have to do tech support for your family members, this could be sanity-saving.
There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
If you’re a parent who doesn’t want your child on his Mac at all hours of the night, then Parental Controls are your friend. With this built-in feature, you can set daily time limits or a bedtime and lock your kid out of his own computer after the time has elapsed! We’re sorry for this Quick Tip, kids.
Melissa Holt explains why you shouldn’t trust pop-up windows for Flash updaters and shows how to safely install Adobe’s multimedia player on your Mac if you really need it.
Melissa Holt shows you three ways to see how much storage space is available on your Time Capsule.
macOS always looks for the last printer you used, but it’s easy to change that to a specific printer.
This Quick Tip is about a very, well…quick setting to change to make your Mac more secure. If you can just unlock your Mac after it’s been sleeping without needing a password or your fingerprint, you’ve gotta read this! And make the change! We pretty much insist.
Hidden within macOS is an often-ignored item that can really speed things up. In this Quick Tip, Jeff Butts explores the Services menu and how it can help you really optimize macOS.
Ah, printers. How we hate them; how we sometimes need them. In this Quick Tip, Melissa Holt’s going to wade into the printing morass with a great troubleshooting tip for misbehaving devices. You’ll learn how to visit your printer’s local webpage, and this just might get you out of a (paper) jam. Har har har.
Mac Geek Gab listener Bruce recently upgraded to Sierra and noticed that one of his favorite features, the Mac’s virtual on-screen keyboard, was missing. Thankfully, Apple hasn’t removed the Keyboard Viewer, it’s just hiding in a new location. Here’s how to access it!
Using multiple monitors on your Mac? We’ve got a neat keyboard shortcut for you that’ll let you temporarily turn mirroring on and off again, so if you need to swap your Dock to a different display, you can! Check it out in today’s Quick Tip.
If you’ve ever wanted to force an app to open whenever you reboot or log in, this article’s for you! Or maybe you’ve got a program that keeps launching itself, and you’re wondering where the setting for that is so you can stop it from doing so. In either case, come on in and read today’s Quick Tip.
Today’s Quick Tip is about Find My Mac. Are you sure your settings are working properly? Have you checked to be certain you can locate your device if it’s stolen or lost? We’ll tell you how!
If one of your Bluetooth devices (like your Magic Keyboard or Magic Mouse) has a name you aren’t fond of, how do you change it? The process is a bit different than it used to be, so we’re going to go over what you’ll do!