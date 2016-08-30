Attac accuses Apple of dodging local taxes, an offshoot of controversy over Apple’s international corporate structure, and a court ruling affirmed their right to protest at Apple Stores.
Apple to Give Employees $2,500 Bonus in Restricted Stock, Will Also Double Charity Contributions
At Wednesday’s closing price of $179.10, each employee would receive (roughly) 14 shares of restricted stock units that would then vest over time.
Deep Dive on Apple's Tax Announcement, Jeff and Bryan Hypocrisy, and Apple Security - ACM 445
Apple made some major announcements about taxes, investments, and the company’s five year plan for contributions to the U.S. economy, and Bryan and Jeff take a deep dive into what it all means. They also examine their own potential for hypocrisy in criticizing Apple’s smarthome strategy. The cap the show with a listener comment about the Mac App Store security bug.
Apple Commits $350 Billion to U.S. Economy Over 5 Years, a Mix Of New and Existing Plans and Taxes
In a long press release, the company said increased investment, existing plans, and a one-time tax would add up to a $350 billion contribution to the nation’s economy.
Apple to Pay $38 Billion in One-Time Repatriation Tax
The money is owed on roughly $245 billion in overseas profits being repatriated under the recent tax overhaul bill signed into law by President Trump.
Apple Goes on Offense to Defend Against Jersey Island Tax Accusations
The company released a 1,240 word document detailing its international tax practices and making the case that it’s the world’s biggest taxpayer.
U.S. Government Seeks to Intervene in Apple's EU Tax Appeal
The U.S. wants to tax all of Apple’s overseas money before the European Union gets a chance.
Apple Goes Tax-free in New Zealand - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-20
Apple is a master of making profits, and an expert and keeping its money out of government hands. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to offer their thoughts on Apple’s tax practices in New Zealand and other countries.
Apple Pays Zilch in New Zealand Taxes on $4.2 Billion in Sales
Apple paid roughly zip to New Zealand Inland Revenue—that country’s taxing authority—over ten years, even while selling $4.2 billion in merchandise in the country. The practice is scrupulously legal—and therefore OK in the eyes of many. Bryan Chaffin, however, doesn’t think it’s right.
The Telegraph Slams EU's Campaign Against Apple and Ireland Taxation
The Daily Telegraph of London published a scathing condemnation of the European Union’s accusation that Ireland is giving Apple illegal state aid. The editorial breaks down the case against Ireland and Apple, characterizing the legal principles to be in violation of the EU’s own principles. Bryan Chaffin explains the whats and whos.
Ireland to Formally Appeal EU Ruling on Apple Taxes, As Expected
The Irish government said Tuesday that it will formally filed an appeal against the European Commission’s judgement that Apple owes billions of dollars in back taxes. The move was expected, and the filing later this week will simply be one step of many in the ongoing fight over Ireland’s treatment of multinational corporations.
EU Says Apple Owes €13B in Back Taxes, and the Fight is On
The European Union says Apple owes €13 billion (about US$14.5 billion) in back taxes because Ireland gave the iPhone and Mac maker illegal and unfair tax advantages. Apple and Ireland have both condemned the ruling maintaining they acted within the country’s laws, and are planning to appeal the ruling.