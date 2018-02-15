That bug resulted in apps crashing from an Indian text character sequence, and messaging apps were particularly exposed.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.2.3 Update with Telugu Character Bug Fix
Apple released watchOS 4.2.3 on Monday with a fix for a bug where specific characters from the Telugu alphabet could cause messaging apps to crash.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6, Fixes Telugu Text Bug
The Telugu text bug would crash your iOS device when certain Indian characters were sent to it.
iOS 11 Telugu Text Bug, the Mac's Good Old Days of Snow Leopard - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-15
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we’d miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.