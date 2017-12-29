Chuck Joiner Interviews Bryan Chaffin on Bitcoin Faucets, HomePod, and Apple's Communications Decisions

I had the pleasure of being on MacVoices 18067 with Chuck Joiner this week. He interviewed me about Bitcoin faucets and my take on the HomePod. We also had a rip-roaring argument on Throttlegate, and how it was a self-inflicted communication error on Apple’s part, but it’s cool because in the end Chuck admitted I was right. OK, he didn’t exactly do that, but it’s always good talking with Chuck. Check it out.

DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 - ACM 447

The DOJ and the SEC are investigating Apple’s Throttlegate controversy, and Bryan and Jeff think it won’t go well for Apple. They also talk about Facebook, Google, and social media, and recent comments from philanthropist and political activist George Soros predicting their demise. They close the show with the implications of rumors that say Apple has three Macs coming out this year with Apple coprocessors.

Spectre Meltdown, Throttlegate Damages, Last Jedi, What's It Like to Be... Pop.0 Ep.27

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at the Spectre Meltdown, significant security issues affecting most computing devices. They also think Apple could be facing significant damages from lawsuits over Throttlegate. Star Wars: The Last Jedi gets an in-depth nerd look, and they take some time to think about what it’s like to be Tom Cruise. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

iFixit Drops DIY iPhone Battery Replacement Kits to $29, Matching Apple's Apology Price

iFixit has dropped the price of its do-it-yourself iPhone battery replacement kits to $29—or less—matching or beating the apology price for in-store replacement Apple announced Thursday. The price changes include kits for iPhone 4S, 5, 5s and 5c, too, all of which are not included in Apple’s price drop. iFixit made a point of noting that its DIY kits are available today, too, while Apple’s discount program won’t begin until some time in January. iFixit has been in a running war with Apple, criticizing the company for the low repairability of its devices, especially iPhones. Apple has chosen to emphasize slim form factors and tight tolerances over easy-to-repair designs.

Throttlegate, Encouraging Mac Signs, and HomePod and the Holidays - Pop.0 ep.26

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit look at Throttlegate, including Apple’s new apology letter. They also see some “encouraging Mac signs” from Apple, and even John is edging towards hopeful again. Which may be one of the seven signs of the apocalypse, but that’s another story. They cap the show examining the impact of Apple missing the holidays with its unshipped HomePod. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)