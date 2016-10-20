The Mac and iPhone maker filed for a new trademark for its iconic rainbow Apple logo that’s likely going to end up on hats and other headgear.
Italian Brothers Start "Steve Jobs" Company and Apple Can't Stop Them
Two brothers in Italy won a legal battle with Apple to name their company Steve Jobs.
Animoji Trademark Lawsuit, Apple's Sloppy UI Problem - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-20
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their take on the Animoji trademark lawsuit against Apple, and to look at Apple’s lack of consistency in macOS and iOS interface details.
Apple Hit with Trademark Lawsuit Over Animoji Name
Apple is facing a trademark infringement lawsuit over the Animoji name it uses for the iPhone X’s animated emoji feature.
Apple's Swatch Lawsuit, NVIDIA's New macOS Drivers - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-12
It’s trademark lawsuit time again because Apple thinks Swatch’s “Tick Different” campaign is too similar to “Think Different.” Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s latest trademark fight, plus they dive into NVIDIA’s new macOS video card drivers and the hackintosh scene.
MacBook Pro's Function Touch Strip Called Magic Toolbar
We already have the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, and soon we’ll have the Magic Toolbar, too. A just uncovered trademark filing seems to confirm the MacBook Pro really is getting a touch sensitive bar to replace the keyboard’s row of function keys.