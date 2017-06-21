The company didn’t release patch notes for the update (which is common for Apple TV), but Apple’s other operating systems were all patched for the Telugu text bug.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 5
This tvOS release cycle adds a developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching, and it brings back support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 3
This tvOS release cycle adds a developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching and brings back support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2
This tvOS release cycle adds an developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching and support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
tvOS 11.1 Keeps Up with the Joneses, Fixes KRACK
The release keeps Apple TV up with the OS Joneses, in time with the release of iOS 11.1, macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, and watchOS 4.1.
macOS 10.13.1, iOS 11.1 Public Betas Ready for You to Install and Abuse
If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and are into playing with pre-release software, Apple’s public betas of macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, and tvOS 11.1 are out.
Apple Quickly Moves Developer Seeds of .1 Updates for macOS High Sierra, iOS 11, tvOS 11, watchOS 4, Xcode
All of the releases come just a few days after the release of the .0 releases of those operating systems.
tvOS 11 for Apple TV 4 Ready for Download
tvOS 11 for Apple’s fourth generation Apple TV was released on Tuesday AirPlay 2 support, along with a revamped TV app with live sports.
iPhone X Launch Event Wrap Up - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-12
Dave Hamilton, Bryan Chaffin, and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to today’s “Let’s meet at our place” media event at Apple’s new headquarters where we saw the iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K.
Here's what to Expect from Apple's September 12 Media Event
Apple’s “Let’s meet at our place” media event is coming on Tuesday and thanks to a firehose of leaks we know what to expect from the product announcements.
Apple Rolls Out tvOS 11 Developer Beta 10
Apple wrapped up last week with new beta updates for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and is starting off this week with tvOS 11 Developer Beta 10.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 9 (15J5378a)
Thursday’s release accelerates an already accelerated release cycle, as the last developer beta for tvOS 11 hit on Monday of this week.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 8 (15J5374a)
Along with iOS 11 developer beta 8, macOS High Sierra developer beta 8, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 8 (15J5374a) on Monday.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 7 (15J5369a)
Along with iOS 11 beta 7, macOS High Sierra beta 7, and watchOS 4 beta 7, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 7 (XX) on Monday.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 6 (15J5360b)
Along with iOS 11 beta 6, macOS High Sierra beta 6, and watchOS 4 beta 6, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 6 (15J5360b) on Monday.
Apple Rolls Out tvOS 11 Developer Beta 5
Along with iOS 11 beta 5, macOS High Sierra beta 5, and watchOS 4 beta 5, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 5 (build 15J5347f) on Monday.
Apple Releases tvOS 11 Developer Beta 3
Along with iOS 11 developer beta 3 and macOS High Sierra developer beta 3, Apple rolled out tvOS 11 developer beta 3 on Monday.
Apple Rolls Out iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2
Apple released developer beta 2 for iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS High Sierra Wednesday afternoon.