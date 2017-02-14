Twitter is dropping support for its native Mac app, so we went on the hunt for modern alternatives. Turns out you have two choices.
Goodbye Twitter Mac App, HomePod Blind Sound Test - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-19
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue’s HomePod sound quality blind test.
PSA: Twitterrific 5 for the Mac is 60% Off at $7.99
If you’re on the hunt for a new Twitter client app now that the official Mac app has been killed off, The Iconfactory has a deal they’re hoping you can’t pass up. Twitterrific 5 is on sale for US$7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. The recently reintroduced Mac Twitter client app supports multiple accounts, sharing posts through other services, threaded conversations, color-coded tweets, timeline syncing with the iOS version, and more. It’s a great to see Twitterrific back on the Mac now that Twitter has decided it’s a platform they aren’t natively supporting.
Iconfactory Plans to Rebuild Twitterrific for Mac with Kickstarter Campaign
The Iconfactory has launched a Kickstarter for Twitterrific for Mac. The company wants to rebuild the Mac version of this venerable Twitter client for the Mac, and the company is looking to raise US$75,000 to do it.