John Kheit's HomePod Unboxing Video

· · Cool Stuff Found

John Kheit put together a HomePod unboxing video for me. It includes not only the unwrapping and unboxing, and his set up process, too. It stops shy of him foaming at the mouth about how much he doesn’t like the sound, but we’ll get to that next Wednesday on Pop.0. Until then, check out the unboxing experience with HomePod!

Verne Troyer's Tesla Unboxing Video is Even Better than You Think

· · Cool Stuff Found

Getting a new car is pretty cool, and if it’s a Tesla, even more so. If it’s Verne Troyer getting a new Tesla it’s cool with a double dose of awesome. Verne is an actor who is well known for is role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies and he’s used to dealing with products that aren’t sized quite right for him. His new Tesla, however is perfect, and his unboxing video is so much fun it should be criminal.

Light L16 Unboxing Video by Pop.0

· · Cool Stuff Found

Remember the L16 by Light? This thing has 16 lenses built into the case. 16 of them! John Kheit got one, because [John Kheit], and he did an unboxing video for us. He’ll be taking pictures with this crazy puppy soon, but let’s start with the unboxing! [Correction: A Light representative contacted us to note that the L16 was made available via a “private preorder initiative,” rather than Kickstarter, as John said in the video. John was using “Kickstarter” generically. – Editor]