Getting a new car is pretty cool, and if it’s a Tesla, even more so. If it’s Verne Troyer getting a new Tesla it’s cool with a double dose of awesome. Verne is an actor who is well known for is role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies and he’s used to dealing with products that aren’t sized quite right for him. His new Tesla, however is perfect, and his unboxing video is so much fun it should be criminal.