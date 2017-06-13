John Kheit put together a HomePod unboxing video for me. It includes not only the unwrapping and unboxing, and his set up process, too. It stops shy of him foaming at the mouth about how much he doesn’t like the sound, but we’ll get to that next Wednesday on Pop.0. Until then, check out the unboxing experience with HomePod!
HomePod Setup Experience and Some Tips - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-09
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the HomePod unboxing and setup experience, plus they share some HomePod tips.
Verne Troyer's Tesla Unboxing Video is Even Better than You Think
Getting a new car is pretty cool, and if it’s a Tesla, even more so. If it’s Verne Troyer getting a new Tesla it’s cool with a double dose of awesome. Verne is an actor who is well known for is role as Mini Me in the Austin Powers movies and he’s used to dealing with products that aren’t sized quite right for him. His new Tesla, however is perfect, and his unboxing video is so much fun it should be criminal.
Light L16 Unboxing Video by Pop.0
Remember the L16 by Light? This thing has 16 lenses built into the case. 16 of them! John Kheit got one, because [John Kheit], and he did an unboxing video for us. He’ll be taking pictures with this crazy puppy soon, but let’s start with the unboxing! [Correction: A Light representative contacted us to note that the L16 was made available via a “private preorder initiative,” rather than Kickstarter, as John said in the video. John was using “Kickstarter” generically. – Editor]
John Kheit's Unboxing and Hands On with Apple's New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch
John Kheit just got himself a shiny, new iPad Pro 12.9-inch. He unboxes a maxed out 512GB cellular model, and offers his initial impressions. Highlights include the 120Hz refresh rates and the Touch ID button.