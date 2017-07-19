A new report says Apple is finally going to update the MacBook Air this year, and it’ll get a lower price, too.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
Apple Focusing on Performance and Stability for iOS 12, not New Features
Don’t look for a long list of big new features in iOS 12 because Apple is focusing on performance and reliability improvements this year.
tvOS 11.2.5 Released with More Bug and Security Fixes
Apple released tvOS 11.2.5 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Tuesday with bug fixes and patches for several security flaws.
Apple Finished HomeKit Security Patches with tvOS 11.2.1 Update for Apple TV
Along with iOS 11.2.1, Apple released tvOS 11.2.1 on Wednesday. The update is the second half of Apple’s strategy for patching a security flaw that could let hackers slip through HomeKit’s security measures.
Apple Improves HDR Frame Rate Settings in Apple TV tvOS 11.2 Update
Apple released tvOS 11.2 for the fourth generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K on Monday. They update adds in new frame rate settings for HDR content.
Apple's Update and Security Stumbles, Amazon Prime on Apple TV - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-04
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s recent security and update stumbles, plus they share their thoughts on Amazon saying their Apple TV Prime video app is still coming this year.
Apple Support App Gets New Discover Section with Device Tutorials
Apple updated its Apple Support app for the iPhone this week, adding in a new Discover section with tips for your devices and a redesigned interface.
YouTube App Update Fixes iPhone Battery Drain Issue
YouTube released an app update on Monday that reportedly fixes the Succubus-level battery draining issue many iPhone owners have experienced.
macOS Sierra, El Capitan get KRACK Security Updates
When Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.1 on Tuesday it also rolled out security updates for macOS El Capitan and macOS Sierra to patch the KRACK Wi-Fi security flaw.
watchOS 4.1 Rolls Out with Apple Music, Radio Streaming
Along with iOS 11.1, Apple released watchOS 4.1 on Tuesday with full Apple Music streaming support along with an app for listening to Apple Music’s streaming radio stations.
BBEdit 12 Improves Text Manipulation and Search, Color Schemes, More
Bare Bones Software released BBEdit 12 on Thursday with improved search and editing, added color schemes, and more.
Wacom Graphic Tablets get macOS High Sierra Support
Good news, designers! Wacom released updated drivers for its graphics tablets on Thursday that add support for macOS High Sierra.
Apple Watch gets LTE Connectivity Fix with watchOS 4.0.1 Update
Apple released watchOS 4.0.1 on Wednesday with a fix for a problem where some Apple Watch Series 3 models with cellular connectivity support were connecting to unauthenticated public Wi-Fi networks.
Apple Rolls Out iOS 11.0.1 Bug Update
Only a week after Apple released iOS 11 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch there’s an 11.0.1 update ready to install.
iMovie for Mac gets HEVC Support
Apple released macOS High Sierra on Monday with HEVC video support, and in the afternoon followed that up with an iMovie update that can import the new format.
Here are Some Apps that Are (or Maybe Aren't) macOS High Sierra Compatible
Before upgrading to macOS High Sierra it’s a good idea to see if the apps you rely on are compatible. Check out TMO’s list of some popular apps and how they hold up under Apple’s latest operating system.
Mac Pro Users: macOS High Sierra has a Firmware Update for You
If you’re still rocking a cheese grater-style Mac Pro, macOS High Sierra includes a firmware update for you.
Apple Releases iTunes 12.7, Removes iOS App Backups
Apple rolled out iTunes 12.7 on Tuesday with support for iOS 11, but it also does away with a couple features many users rely on.
Apple Releases watchOS 3.2.3 with Bug Fixes
Along with iOS 10.3.3, Apple released watchOS 3.2.3 on Wednesday for the original Apple Watch, along with Apple Watch Series 1 and 2.