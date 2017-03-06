iFixit’s detailed teardown of Apple’s new iMac Pro is out, and it’s interesting to see which components can be upgraded, and which can’t.
Hello, iMac Pro - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-12
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the iMac Pro now that we know it’s launching on Thursday. They share their first impressions, and have some big reactions to it’s lack of upgradability.
HomePod Shipping Delay, Listener Comments - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-17
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Apple’s announced HomePod shipping delay, plus they respond to listener comments to John’s macOS upgrade rant.
Get Ready for macOS High Sierra - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-25
John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to help you get ready for macOS High Sierra.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra
It’s time to grease up your internet pipes because macOS High Sierra is ready for download.
tvOS 11 for Apple TV 4 Ready for Download
tvOS 11 for Apple’s fourth generation Apple TV was released on Tuesday AirPlay 2 support, along with a revamped TV app with live sports.
Apple Rolls Out watchOS 4 for Apple Watch
Apple released watchOS 4 on Tuesday, and yes, the upgrade for the Apple Watch operating system is compatible with all of Apple’s smartwatch models.
Getting Your iPhone Ready for iOS 11
Even if you think you’ve got your iPhone ready for iOS 11, read over this to make sure you’ve truly covered all of your bases.
Getting Ready for iOS 11, HEIF Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-18
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on getting ready to upgrade your iPhone and iPad to iOS 11, plus they explain the new HEIF image format.
Transmit 5, Apps We Miss, When to Buy an iPad - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-19
Transmit 5’s release got Kelly Guimont, John Martellaro, and Jeff Gamet talking about FTP and other apps they used long ago, plus they offer up their thoughts on advice to wait until next year before buying a new iPad.
New Mobile Battery Tech, Upgrading Old Macs - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-06
Rechargeable battery technology may be getting a much needed boostfrom the same man who invented the tech in our iPhone batteries. Dave Hamilton and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to tak about what may be in store for future mobile device batteries, plus they share some tips on extending the life of our old Macs.