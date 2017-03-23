This Thanksgiving we’ve rounded up five fun AR video games to kill time when you’re traveling or just want something to do.
Classic FPS 'Shadow Warrior' Available for Free at GOG
Shadow Warrior, the classic 1997 3D Realms first-person shooter, is available for free from GOG. The game runs on both Windows and macOS, and includes both expansion packs, Twin Dragon and Wanton Destruction, as well as the game’s soundtrack. You can also pick up the remastered “Redux” version of the game from Steam for just $0.99 as part of the 2017 Summer Sale. So if you’re itching for some classic FPS gaming, act fast!
StarCraft Remastered Coming to Mac and Windows on August 14th
StarCraft, the classic real-time strategy game that was hugely popular on both Mac and Windows, is returning to the Mac this August with StarCraft Remastered. First teased back in March, Blizzard this week confirmed that the remastered version — which includes improved graphics up to 4K resolution, remastered audio, widescreen support, and modern multiplayer features — will launch for Windows and macOS on Monday, August 14th. Check out trailer and head over to Blizzard’s website to pre-order the game for $15.
Can't Wait for Super Mario Odyssey? Check Out This Super Mario 64 Mod
Super Mario Odyssey, the next major Mario game, will land on the Nintendo Switch this October. But if you can’t wait that long, here’s a cool way to get a taste of one of Odyssey‘s major new features: Cappy, Mario’s anthropomorphized hat that allows the famous plumber to temporarily “possess” and control other characters and objects in the game. An intrepid developer has modded the N64 classic Super Mario 64 to include Cappy’s “possession” feature. Check out the video, and grab the modded ROM in the video’s description if you have an N64 emulator.
The Steam Summer Sale Is On Now Through July 5th
The 2017 Steam Summer Sale has just kicked off. While known for PC games, Steam sells a growing number of of Mac games, so there should be some great deals to be had over the next few days. The sale is on now through Wednesday, July 5th with discounts up to 85 percent on hundreds of games.
Grab These 5 Classic Sega Games Free on iOS
Several classic Sega games have long been available for iOS, but the company is kicking things up a notch with the launch this week of the “Sega Forever” collection. The company has brought five of its classic games to iOS and Android for free, with many more titles scheduled to launch in the coming months. The games available today include Altered Beast, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, Phantasy Star II, and Sonic the Hedgehog. The games are all free with ads, and can be upgraded to remove ads for $1.99 each. Each game also includes a set of iMessage stickers if, you know, you’re into that kind of thing.
2016's Game of the Year 'Hitman' Now Available for macOS
2016’s Hitman was a fantastic sleeper hit, eventually rising to “Game of the Year” status. It’s an engaging combination of stealth, action, strategy, and even comedy but, until now, it was only available for PC and consoles. Thanks to the porting efforts of Feral Interactive, Hitman is now available for macOS, and it’s even on sale, too! Head over to Steam to check it out and download the free demo, but be sure to verify the game’s system requirements before you buy, as it currently supports only recent Macs with AMD graphics cards.
GameMaker Studio 2 for Mac in Closed Beta
The game engine from YoYo Games—GameMaker Studio—got a big update today with the release of the second version. It lets developers easily create video games for mobile, console and desktop. Plus, the Drag and Drop system (DnD™) lets people with limited coding skills use it too. You can download a free trial of it too.