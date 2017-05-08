Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl Ad is the Voice Assistant I Want

Amazon is hyping its Alexa voice assistant in a new ad to air during Super Bowl LII this weekend after teasing that new voices may be coming. Turns out they’re celebrities filling in to “help out.” Regardless of what you think of Amazon’s efforts in the voice control space, it’s a pretty funny commercial—and I kind of wish this is how my Echo really worked.

CES – JBL adds Link 500 Voice-Controlled, Multi-room Speaker with Additional Woofer and Tweeter

LAS VEGAS – At CES this week JBL announced the new Link 500 voice-activated, multi-room speaker at the top end of the Link line. Link is JBL’s Wi-Fi-enabled, voice-controlled line of speakers, all with Google Assistant built-in. Besting it’s smaller sibling, the Link 300, the new 500 adds a second woofer and second tweeter and boosts the total output to 60 watts. We recently discussed the Link product line on Mac Geek Gab 685 and it’s the first set of speakers that makes me think someone could have multi-room audio from a company other than Sonos. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Link has some options many smart speakers don’t, including portability: the Link 10 and 20 both have batteries that can power them each for hours of synced, wireless playback. The JBL Link 500 is available today for preorder for US$399.95, and is expected to ship on February 1.

iOS 11: How to Type to Siri

iOS 11 lets you type to Siri instead of speak, which is handy if you don’t want to disturb everyone around you by talking to the iPhone super computer in your pocket.

Microsoft Adds Cortana to the Voice Assistant Game with Invoke

Invoke voice assistant appliance from Microsoft and Harmon Kardon uses Cortana

Amazon has Echo, Google has Home, Apple reportedly has its own voice controlled assistant in the works, and now Microsoft is getting in on the game, too. Microsoft’s device is called Invoke, and it uses the company’s Cortana voice interface coupled with Harman Kardon speakers.

Amazon Unveils Echo Show with Display and Video Camera

Amazon Echo Show with display and video camera

The biggest un-surprise of the day comes from Amazon and its just announced Echo Show. The well-leaked new Echo model includes a built-in display and camera so you can get visual responses to your Alexa queries and make video calls, too.