Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Alexa is Laughing at You and it's Creepy AF
The idea of having a voice assistant device in your home is already creepy for some people, and now it’s even worse because Amazon’s Alexa is spontaneously laughing.
Alexa's Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri's 'Hey' - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Here's Why I'm Tired of Saying 'Hey Siri'
Saying “Hey Siri” is an awkward way to invoke Apple’s voice assistant platform. It’s time to drop the “Hey” and make talking to Siri feel more natural, like Amazon’s Alexa.
HomePod Review Roundup: Great Sound, So-so Siri
The early HomePod reviews are in, and the consensus is it sounds great, but Siri is lagging behind Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Amazon's Alexa Super Bowl Ad is the Voice Assistant I Want
Amazon is hyping its Alexa voice assistant in a new ad to air during Super Bowl LII this weekend after teasing that new voices may be coming. Turns out they’re celebrities filling in to “help out.” Regardless of what you think of Amazon’s efforts in the voice control space, it’s a pretty funny commercial—and I kind of wish this is how my Echo really worked.
CES – JBL adds Link 500 Voice-Controlled, Multi-room Speaker with Additional Woofer and Tweeter
LAS VEGAS – At CES this week JBL announced the new Link 500 voice-activated, multi-room speaker at the top end of the Link line. Link is JBL’s Wi-Fi-enabled, voice-controlled line of speakers, all with Google Assistant built-in. Besting it’s smaller sibling, the Link 300, the new 500 adds a second woofer and second tweeter and boosts the total output to 60 watts. We recently discussed the Link product line on Mac Geek Gab 685 and it’s the first set of speakers that makes me think someone could have multi-room audio from a company other than Sonos. Supporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Link has some options many smart speakers don’t, including portability: the Link 10 and 20 both have batteries that can power them each for hours of synced, wireless playback. The JBL Link 500 is available today for preorder for US$399.95, and is expected to ship on February 1.
Shhh...Apple is Patenting a Way for Siri to Whisper
Siri may be a little more private in the future thanks to an Apple patent filing that describes how the artificial intelligence voice assistant could whisper.
Siri's Voice Missing from Your Apple Watch Series 3? Here's How to Get it Back
If Siri isn’t talking to you on your Apple Watch Series 3 she may not be giving you the cold shoulder; she may have lost her voice. Literally. Here’s how to get it back.
iOS 11: How to Type to Siri
iOS 11 lets you type to Siri instead of speak, which is handy if you don’t want to disturb everyone around you by talking to the iPhone super computer in your pocket.
Siri, Alexa Susceptible to Ultrasonic Voice Commands
Apparently Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants are susceptible to hacks from bats and dolphins—or maybe just hackers that know how to use ultrasonic frequencies.
Essential Home Tries to Snag the Smarthome Crowd from Siri
Andy Rubin’s company, Essential, just set the bar for Apple’s rumored Siri voice assistant appliance.
Courts and Divulging Passcodes, Essential Home - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-30
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on courts compelling people to divulge their smartphone passcodes, plus they react to Essential’s Home voice assistant appliance.
The Dangers of Voice Assistants in Our Homes - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-12
Apple, Amazon, and Google want voice assistants to be a bigger part of our lives. Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the social and privacy implications as voice assistant appliances become more deeply intertwined in our lives.
Microsoft Adds Cortana to the Voice Assistant Game with Invoke
Amazon has Echo, Google has Home, Apple reportedly has its own voice controlled assistant in the works, and now Microsoft is getting in on the game, too. Microsoft’s device is called Invoke, and it uses the company’s Cortana voice interface coupled with Harman Kardon speakers.
Microsoft Invoke and Smart Home Fatigue - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-10
Microsoft has its own Amazon Echo competitor coming, and it’s called Invoke. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to Microsoft’s new Cortana-based product, voice assistants, smart home fatigue, and more.
Amazon Unveils Echo Show with Display and Video Camera
The biggest un-surprise of the day comes from Amazon and its just announced Echo Show. The well-leaked new Echo model includes a built-in display and camera so you can get visual responses to your Alexa queries and make video calls, too.
Phil Schiller Says Siri-like Voice Assistants Need Displays
If Apple really is making an Amazon Echo competitor, what does their Siri speaker appliance really need? According to Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller, it needs a screen.
Siri Assistant Displays, Handbrake Malware - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-08
A Siri appliance needs a display, or so says Apple’s Phil Schiller. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about voice assistants and how they feel about including a display. They also look at the recent malware attack on Handbrake.