It’s always something, isn’t it? The more computers – and devices – we have, the more issues there are. This week, that’s no different, as there are several network-related questions your two favorite geeks tackle “on-air” for you to hear. HomePod arrived, and first experiences with that are discussed. Finally, some Cool Stuff Found to help round out the episode.
Can WALTR 2 Really Be Your iTunes Replacement?
When you’re looking for an iTunes replacement, you want something that can do just about everything Apple’s software can do, but better. WALTR has been a good contender in this arena, and WALTR 2 offers functionality that iTunes doesn’t. The question is, does it work as designed? Come along with Jeff Butts as he reviews WALTR 2 and uncovers how well it performs.