Apple Watch Emergency SOS Helps Student In Car Crash

Apple Watch’s Emergency SOS has saved another life. 9To5Mac reports that Casey Bennett, a college student in Maryland, was driving to class earlier this month. Another driver hit his Jeep, and Casey flipped over. His iPhone dropped out of reach, but he had an Apple Watch. Andrew Orr tells us what happened.

Exxon’s Speedpass For Apple Watch Supports Apple Pay

Exxon updated its Speedpass for Apple Watch app today, finally letting customers pay for gas using their Apple Watch. Although the app uses in-app Apple Pay for transactions, you can use it at Exxon Mobil gas stations even if they don’t have a contactless payment system. Andrew Orr tells us how to use it.

Apple Gives Developers First iOS 10.3.2 Beta

iOS 10 beta

That didn’t take long: Apple has already released iOS 10.3.2 and watchOS 3.2.2 developer betas. The developer-only updates rolled out only a day after iOS 10.3 and watchOS 3.2 were released to the public.

Apple Watch Gets Theater Mode, More in watchOS 3.2

watchOS 3.2 adding Theater Mode to Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch is about to become far less annoying in movie theaters because the “Theater Mode” feature rumored to be coming to the iPhone is actually destined for your wrist. Apple tipped off developers to that feature and more in an overview of what’s coming in watchOS 3.2.

watchOS 3: How to Use Emergency SOS

The new version of watchOS has a neat and potentially life-saving ability, dubbed Emergency SOS. When it’s on, this feature will let you use the physical buttons on your device to automatically call emergency services and even notify some contacts that you’re in trouble. We’ll tell you how to set it up!

Apple Releases iOS 10 and watchOS 3

ios 10 watchos 3

As expected, Apple today released the latest versions of its mobile operating systems. iOS 10 is now available for the iPhone 5 and newer, iPad mini and newer, iPad (4th generation) and newer, and the 6th generation iPod touch, while watchOS 3 is ready to go for all Apple Watch owners.

iOS 10, watchOS 3 Available Sept 13

iOS 10 Messages

iOS 10 and watchOS 3 are finally getting the nod of approval from Apple and will move from beta status to official releases on September 13th. The free upgrade will come three days before the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 ship on September 16th.