Apple released watchOS 3.2.2 Monday. Apple’s patch notes for the release are scant, noting only that it “includes improvements and bug fixes.”
macOS: How To Use Apple Watch to Auto Unlock Your Mac
Andrew Orr recently bought his first Apple Watch, and wanted to set up auto unlock for his MacBook. He shows us how to do it so you can have a password on your Mac without having to type it in.
Apple Watch Emergency SOS Helps Student In Car Crash
Apple Watch’s Emergency SOS has saved another life. 9To5Mac reports that Casey Bennett, a college student in Maryland, was driving to class earlier this month. Another driver hit his Jeep, and Casey flipped over. His iPhone dropped out of reach, but he had an Apple Watch. Andrew Orr tells us what happened.
Exxon’s Speedpass For Apple Watch Supports Apple Pay
Exxon updated its Speedpass for Apple Watch app today, finally letting customers pay for gas using their Apple Watch. Although the app uses in-app Apple Pay for transactions, you can use it at Exxon Mobil gas stations even if they don’t have a contactless payment system. Andrew Orr tells us how to use it.
Apple Gives Developers First iOS 10.3.2 Beta
That didn’t take long: Apple has already released iOS 10.3.2 and watchOS 3.2.2 developer betas. The developer-only updates rolled out only a day after iOS 10.3 and watchOS 3.2 were released to the public.
The Blossoming New World of Apple Watch Apps
Thanks to some big improvements in watchOS 3, the app experience on Apple Watch is actually getting pretty good. Here are just a few of the apps that changed the face of my Watch faces.
Quick Apple Watch Tip: Get to know the new App Dock
The new App Dock in watchOS 3 makes some huge improvements to the Watch’s app experience. Here’s why, how to use it, and how to add your most important apps to it.
Apple Watch Gets Theater Mode, More in watchOS 3.2
Your Apple Watch is about to become far less annoying in movie theaters because the “Theater Mode” feature rumored to be coming to the iPhone is actually destined for your wrist. Apple tipped off developers to that feature and more in an overview of what’s coming in watchOS 3.2.
Mute/Unmute Apple Watch Activity Reminders in watchOS 3
Apple Watch Activity Reminders are great, but sometimes you just need to mute them—or to unmute them. That setting is hidden in the Watch app in iOS 10, and Bryan Chaffin shows you how to use it.
Customizing Apple Watch Faces on Your iPhone
Today’s Quick Tip is all about using the Apple Watch app on the iPhone to customize your faces. If you don’t wanna fiddle with colors and complications on your itty bitty Watch, there’s now an easier, faster way to do so!
Apple Releases watchOS 3.1 with Charging Fix, Message Effects Improvements, More
Apple released watchOS 3.1 Monday, an update with a mix of improvements and bug fixes. On the improve side if the ability to replay bubble and full-screen effects in Messages. On the bug-fix side, a charging issue for Apple Watch Series 2 was fixed, and more.
watchOS 3: How to Use Emergency SOS
The new version of watchOS has a neat and potentially life-saving ability, dubbed Emergency SOS. When it’s on, this feature will let you use the physical buttons on your device to automatically call emergency services and even notify some contacts that you’re in trouble. We’ll tell you how to set it up!
watchOS 3: How to Find & Activate Power Reserve Manually
In watchOS 3, there are no more Glances. So Apple had to relocate the manual activation of Power Reserve for the Apple Watch to the Control Center. John shows you how this works.
watchOS 3: Configure Your New Dock
Got an Apple Watch? Then you’ll need to know how to access and edit the new watchOS 3 Dock feature, which’ll put your favorite apps just a button click away. We’ve got your answers in today’s Quick Tip!
watchOS 3: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Can Now Speak the Time
One of the coolest Apple Watch faces has been Mickey Mouse, tapping his foot in time with the seconds. Now, watchOS 3 adds Minnie to the fun. Plus they can each speak the time out loud with a tap. John shows you how.
Things I Liked Most About watchOS 3. And a Nice Trick
It took two hours, but John Martellaro finally got his original Apple Watch upgraded to watchOS 3. Here are some of the things he liked most about this version. Plus, he discovered a nice trick when it comes to changing watch faces with a swipe.
watchOS 3: Three Cool New Features
Today’s Quick Tip is about watchOS 3 and some neat stuff you can do with it, including using the new Breathe feature, sharing your activity with others, and pausing workouts. We’re pretty excited!
Apple Releases iOS 10 and watchOS 3
As expected, Apple today released the latest versions of its mobile operating systems. iOS 10 is now available for the iPhone 5 and newer, iPad mini and newer, iPad (4th generation) and newer, and the 6th generation iPod touch, while watchOS 3 is ready to go for all Apple Watch owners.
iOS 10, watchOS 3 Available Sept 13
iOS 10 and watchOS 3 are finally getting the nod of approval from Apple and will move from beta status to official releases on September 13th. The free upgrade will come three days before the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 ship on September 16th.