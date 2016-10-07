KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is working on a new over-the-ear wireless headphones design that’ll ship with its own logo instead of under the Beats brand.
How to Choose the Best Mesh Wireless System For Your Home
Sorting through the mesh wireless systems available today can be tricky. Read on, and we’ll teach you how to decide which one is best for you. [Update: Added Orbi’s new Ethernet backhaul, Orbi’s change to using Disney’s Circle for parental controls, and Google Wi-Fi’s LAN IP customization. Also added KRACK patches for Orbi, Google Wi-Fi, Luma, Deco. – Dave]
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Unlimited Data Plan Comparison
After spending years pressuring customers to give up their unlimited data plans, the cell carriers have come full circle and are offering unlimited data plans. Sorting out which carrier offers the best deal—AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon—isn’t exactly straight forward, so we ranked each based on their features. Read on to see which comes out on top.
Here's What We Wanted to Bring Home from CES 2017
Every year we head out to CES on Las Vegas to see what’s in store for the electronics world. We see some products that are pretty cool, and some that shouldn’t ever see the light of day, and we see some we want to take home with us right now. Read on to see what we wanted to sneak into our suitcases and add to our personal tech collections.
Energous WattUp Makes Wireless Charging Possible – CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – More than anything else, the question I’m most asked regarding not-yet-existent technology is, “when are we going to get wireless charging?” The answer, thanks to Energous, is “likely this year.” Energous has developed a technology that supports three ranges of wireless charging: near-field contactless, two-to-four feet, and ten-to-fifteen feet. We’ve all seen contactless charging with (some) cell phones and the Apple Watch, but anything beyond that seems like magic. In this video, that’s exactly what you’ll see. I also got to experience the same remote control charging from ten feet away. That’s because devices with Energous’ WattUp receivers can be charged by transmitters of any of the three distances. Contactless is available for manufacturers to use now, and Energous is working to have the remaining distances approved and available within the next year. Power is only sent to the device when a charge is needed and Bluetooth is used to allow the transmitter and receiver to negotiate the connection. The future appears to be right around the corner.
Apple AirPods Finally Available, Delivering Dec 21
Apple’s AirPods are finally available for order and will start delivering to customers on December 21st, just in time for the Christmas holiday. The wireless earbuds were originally scheduled for an October release, but were delayed until now.
Next iPhone to Sport Wireless Charging Like Apple Watch
2017 is the year the iPhone finally gets wireless charging. That’s the word, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says Apple plans to bring inductive charging to the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models with next fall’s refresh.
Apple Delays AirPods, Won't Ship in October
If you’ve been holding out for Apple’s promised “late October” AirPods release, it looks like you’ll be waiting a little longer. Apple isn’t shipping its wireless earpods this month because they’re still not ready to go.
TMO's Apple AirPods Earbud Alternatives Roundup
Apple’s AirPods wireless are set to ship some time in October, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to get your hands on—or ears in—fully wireless earbuds. The Mac Observer found some options worth checking out, and they’re all available today.